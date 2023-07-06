Hello Readers: Up early this beautiful Sunday morning, Ray fixed his usual big breakfast, and we made it to church just on time. Brother Scotty Coleman brought the message, Don’t give up, keep fighting!
He read Psalms 51:10, 1 Samuel 16:6-7,11-13, John 15:10-11, Matthew 15:18-20, Matthew 5:7-8 and Proverbs 4:23,27. It was a good message.
We had a baptism today, at the river. Congratulations Luke!
Up early Wednesday morning to work Feeding Southwest Virginia in Grundy. We served 173 people in about two hours. It was a beautiful warm day.
Ray and I went to services for Jimmy Childress Wednesday evening at our church. It was very crowded, he was a much loved and respected man. The funeral is tomorrow but Ray and I will be in Bristol.
Thursday morning up extremely early for a doctor’s appointment. We ate lunch at Cracker Barrel (turkey and dressing!) and went to Sam’s. Hello to Don and Karen, I hadn’t seen them in many years, and their daughter Michelle. It was so good to see them and catch up a little!
We didn’t watch fireworks in Grundy Friday night but I saw pictures of Asher and Bennett there.
Bennett loved them but Asher not so much. Everyone had fun watching the fireworks and the babies’ reactions!
My prayer list is long: Barb, Bobby, Michelle, Linda, Eddie, Grover (doing better, keep praying!), Linda, Bailey, Henry, Dean, Tonya, Michael, Linton, Thelma (needs much prayer!),
Wes and Tammy, Ivan, Alma, Miss Gertrude, Dave (he lost his precious Penny, keep him in your prayers), Jamia, Howard and Susie (pray hard!), Henry and Sherry (has to have surgery),
Darlene and Timmy, Jean, Mickey, Johnny, Ralph, Mike, Joyce, Charles and Von, Jack and Annette, Danny and Judy, Blake, Crystal (carpal tunnel), Jenny, Kester and Rita, Miss Jean, Kay and David (he had a little setback, pray very hard for both of them!),Glen (holding his own),
Sandy and June, Vicki, Brittany and Bennett, Willard and Lelia, Hazel, William, Timothy, David and Ray and I… God knows every need…
Prayer warriors, I have a burden on my heart, please help me pray for the right outcome.
If any of my Rocklick neighbors have anything they want me to share please call me at 935-8296 or email me at dfoster_59@yahoo.com.
Blessed are the pure in heart: for they shall see God.
Matthew 5:8 KJV
Until next week…
Good deeds don’t make a Christian, but a Christian does good deeds.
Debbie Foster is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.