Hello Readers: Up early this beautiful Sunday morning, Ray fixed his usual big breakfast, and we made it to church just on time. Brother Scotty Coleman brought the message, Don’t give up, keep fighting!

He read Psalms 51:10, 1 Samuel 16:6-7,11-13, John 15:10-11, Matthew 15:18-20, Matthew 5:7-8 and Proverbs 4:23,27. It was a good message.

Debbie Foster is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.

