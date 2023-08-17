Hello Readers!!
Good Sunday morning from our cabin in the woods! We’re heading home today, so we got the cabin ready and left for Wyethville. We stopped at Cracker Barrel for lunch and had a good trip home. Our animals were happy to see us!
Brother Eddie brought the message this morning and I watched it on Facebook. I love and appreciate our church family.
Monday morning up early to go to Bristol for a doctor’s appointment. We left the house under a severe thunderstorm warning and a tornado watch. The doctor’s office called my cell to reschedule the appointment, they were closing early because of the weather forecast, and we were literally pulling into the parking lot!
They did go ahead with the appointment though. We gassed up and headed home keeping an eye on the sky! Thank God we made it home safe!!
Tuesday we took Amelia to eat Mexican then on to the movies to watch Haunted Mansion. She loved it! It wasn’t what I was expecting but I liked it. She came home with us for the night.
Our daughter had to be in Abingdon at 6:15 a.m. Wednesday morning to have carpal tunnel surgery on her left hand, she had surgery on her right hand about a month ago. She did very well, now the healing process begins.
Thursday morning up early to go to Council to work the mobile food truck, Feeding Southwest Virginia. It rained most of the way over but slacked off when we got started. We served 131 people in about two hours. I pulled out, drove about a mile and the sky opened up!
Friday morning up early headed back to the cabin for our annual business meeting/picnic. The weather was beautiful, warm and sunny and low humidity, you can breathe!
When we got to the cabin I put my roast in the crockpot and we drove into the forest and found the spring running fast. We filled our water jugs and bottles and headed back to the cabin.
My food was slow getting done but we got to the picnic right at noon as it started. COVID had kept us from having the picnic for several years and it was good seeing old friends again.
My prayer list is long, Barbara, Maranda, Evelyn, Randy (has cancer), Christine, Darlene, Ginger, Gary, Becky, Leonard, Timothy, Bobby, Michelle, Linda, Eddie, Linda, Bailey, Henry, Dean, Tonya, Michael, Linton, Thelma (needs much prayer!), Wes and Tammy, Ivan, Alma, Miss Gertrude, Dave, Jamia, Howard and Susie, Jean, Mickey, Leon, Johnny, Ralph, Mike, Joyce, Charles and Von, Jack and Annette, Tim, Barbara, Randy, Crystal, Phyllis and Mike, Betty, Danny and Judy, Blake, Jenny, Kester (saw him at the picnic)and Rita, Miss Jean (improving), Kay and David, Glen (holding his own), Sandy and June, Vicki, Brittany and Bennett, Willard and Lelia, Hazel, William, Gert (pray hard!)and George, Harold, Carter, Amy, Miss Irene (she’s a miracle!), Nellie, Timothy, David and Ray and I… God knows every need… Prayer warriors, I have a burden on my heart, please help me pray for the right outcome.
Reminder, Feeding my Sheep will be doing their food giveaway Saturday August 19th. You must first go to the old Russell Prater school location to line up and get a number. Someone will be there to assist you. The giveaway starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 1p.m.
If any of my Rocklick neighbors have anything they want me to share please call me at 935- 8296 or email me at dfoster_59@yahoo.com.
Casting all your care upon him; for he careth for you.
1 Peter 5:7 KJV
August is “Clear the Shelter Month”, please go to your nearest animal shelter and adopt your new best friend!!
School starts Tuesday, watch for the children!!
Worrying does not take away tomorrow’s troubles; it takes away today’s peace.