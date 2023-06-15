Hello Readers: Up early Sunday morning, Ray fixed his usual big breakfast, and we got to church in time for the end of Sunday school. After some wonderful singing Brother Eddie brought the message, Why Should we be Stricken? He read Isaiah 1:1-5, Psalm 34:19, Psalm 61:2 and 2 Corinthians 12:7-9. He made some good points and it was a good service. Whoever brings the message always invites anyone to come to the altar and pray or come forward for special prayer.
We had a young man come forward today and give his life to the Lord. He wanted to be baptized today so the men readied the baptistry and it was done. Congratulations Harley!!
We started pressure washing the house, it’s not been done for two years and it’s bad!! I’m discovering again I can’t do what I used to.
Wednesday morning we went to Bristol, had a couple of appointments, went to Sam’s and had pizza before heading home, all in the pouring rain!
Praise report!! Little Zack had his surgery, is home and doing well!! God is good!!
Happy 77th birthday to Glen and happy 50th anniversary to Glen and Glenda! I hope it was wonderful, we’re praying for you and your family!!
Happy 1st birthday to Hudson Ray Slone! Your Nana has put so many pictures of you on her Facebook page I’ve watched you grow up through them!! You are so loved little man…
Up early Thursday morning to go to Council and work the mobile food truck. We served 168 people in about two hours. It was a cool start but warmed up by the time we finished. I have met some wonderful people and made some good friends around the county doing volunteer work!
Amelia and I went over to the church Friday evening to clean and continue to decorate for VBS which starts Sunday night. Ray and I went over Saturday morning to help finish up. We’re ready!!
We came home and I worked in the garden a little bit. I finished pressure washing the back porch, I’m waiting on it to dry a little before I put all the stuff back on it. I’m going to try to paint the porch later on in the summer.
My prayer list is long: Barb, Bobby, Linda, Eddie, Grover (CHF), Linda, Bailey, Henry, Michael (had a stroke), Linton, Thelma (needs much prayer!), Wes and Tammy, Ivan, Alma, Miss Gertrude, Dave (he lost his precious Penny, keep him in your prayers), Jamia (kidney failure), Howard and Susie (both need much prayer!), Henry and Sherry (has to have surgery), Darlene and Timmy, Jean, Mickey, Johnny, Ralph, Mike, Joyce, Charles and Von, Jack and Annette, Danny and Judy, Blake, Crystal and Amelia, Miss Jean, Kay and David (he had a little setback, pray very hard for both of them!),Paul and Iris, Glen (holding his own), Sandy and June, Vicki, Angel, Keshia (shingles), Gurvis, Brittany and Bennett, William, Timothy, David and Ray and I… God knows every need…
Reminder, Feeding my Sheep will be doing their food giveaway Saturday June 17th. You must first go to the old Russell Prater school location to line up and get a number. Someone will be there to assist you. The giveaway starts at 9:00 and goes until 1:00.
If any of my Rocklick neighbors have anything they want me to share please call me at 935-8296 or email me at dfoster_59@yahoo.com.
But even the very hairs of your head are all numbered. Fear not therefore: ye are of more value than many sparrows.
Luke 12:7 KJV
Until next week…
Sin may be hidden from others, but never from God.
Debbie Foster is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.
