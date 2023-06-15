Hello Readers: Up early Sunday morning, Ray fixed his usual big breakfast, and we got to church in time for the end of Sunday school. After some wonderful singing Brother Eddie brought the message, Why Should we be Stricken? He read Isaiah 1:1-5, Psalm 34:19, Psalm 61:2 and 2 Corinthians 12:7-9. He made some good points and it was a good service. Whoever brings the message always invites anyone to come to the altar and pray or come forward for special prayer.

We had a young man come forward today and give his life to the Lord. He wanted to be baptized today so the men readied the baptistry and it was done. Congratulations Harley!!

Debbie Foster is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.

