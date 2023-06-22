Hello Readers: Ray was up very early, he went on a Blessing of the Bikes motorcycle ride. I went to church, Brother Rodney brought the message, Are you going to be there in the Promised Land? He read Genesis 50:24-26, Job 19:25-27 and John 14:1-3. Everyone, just please hold on a little longer!!

I received word before I left for church that Eula Stiltner had passed away Sunday morning. She lived across the road from us when we moved here in 1973.

Featured Local Savings

Debbie Foster is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.

Recommended for you