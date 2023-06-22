Hello Readers: Ray was up very early, he went on a Blessing of the Bikes motorcycle ride. I went to church, Brother Rodney brought the message, Are you going to be there in the Promised Land? He read Genesis 50:24-26, Job 19:25-27 and John 14:1-3. Everyone, just please hold on a little longer!!
I received word before I left for church that Eula Stiltner had passed away Sunday morning. She lived across the road from us when we moved here in 1973.
Vacation Bible School started Sunday night, we had 90 kids and adults in attendance, and I think everyone had a great time.
Monday evening we had 103, Tuesday evening we had 112 and Wednesday evening we had 120 kids and adults!! Thursday evening the church treated the kids to swimming at the Y, we had 81 kids and adults. The teens got to go fishing last night and Amelia caught four!
Saturday, happy 46th anniversary to Ray and I. We didn’t do anything special today but we owe ourselves a trip!! Guess what we ended up doing? He mowed, I weedeated and we both pressure washed the back porch! Love you Honey!!
My prayer list is long: Barb, Bobby, Linda, Eddie, Grover (CHF), Linda, Bailey, Henry, Michael (had a stroke), Linton, Thelma (needs much prayer!), Wes and Tammy, Ivan, Alma, Miss Gertrude, Dave (he lost his precious Penny, keep him in your prayers), Jamia, Howard and Susie (pray hard!), Henry and Sherry (has to have surgery), Darlene and Timmy, Jean, Mickey, Johnny, Ralph, Mike, Joyce, Charles and Von, Jack and Annette, Danny and Judy, Blake, Crystal (carpal tunnel), Dustin, Jenny, Kester and Rita, Miss Jean, Kay and David (he had a little setback, pray very hard for both of them!),Glen (holding his own), Sandy and June, Vicki, Angel, Keshia (shingles), Brittany and Bennett, William, Timothy, David and Ray and I… God knows every need…
Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me.
John 14:1 KJV
Until next week…
It takes a village to get us through life
