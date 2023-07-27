We slept in a little late this Sunday morning, had waffles and bacon for breakfast, and made it to church in time for the end of Sunday school.
Brother Rodney Stiltner brought the message, When is the deadline? He read Mark 13:1-5 and 20-23, Jeremiah 29: 8-9, 2 Thessalonians 2:1-3 and 6-13, Hebrews 10:25 and Revelation 9: 13-16. He had some good points, everyone has a deadline, are you Rapture ready??
We went to the movies after church and saw Mission Impossible. It was pretty good, I don’t normally like this kind of movie, but there’s enough action to keep you interested.
I’ve spent the days really cleaning the house. When you’ve got two little dogs in the house it’s a constant battle with dog hair, and I feel like I’m losing! But I keep pressing on.
Thursday morning we’re on our way to the cabin for the first time this year. Hungry Mother Park in Marion is having their annual festival this weekend and we’re going.
The cabin needs a good cleaning, cobwebs and dust bunnies! We worked some and came out to eat at Piggalicious, a little barbecue place in Speedwell. It is so good!
Friday morning Ray got up early and went to Wyethville for some supplies and I went back to sleep. He got back (brought me breakfast) and we’ve worked all day. We drove into the national forest to get some water but the spring wasn’t running. It’s the purest, coldest spring water, I’m disappointed, we’ve been getting water there for many years and this is the first time we’ve found it dry.
Saturday morning up early headed to Hungry Mother Park for the festival. It’s crowded!! We’ve seen several people we know and several people that know Ray. Lots of food and crafts but very long lines, we had a good time.
My prayer list is long, Barbara, Darlene, Ginger, Gary, Becky, Leonard, Timothy, Bobby, Michelle, Linda, Eddie, Linda, Bailey, Henry, Dean, Tonya, Michael, Linton, Thelma (needs much prayer!), Wes and Tammy, Ivan, Alma, Miss Gertrude, Dave (he lost his precious Penny, keep him in your prayers), Jamia, Howard and Susie (pray hard!), Jean, Mickey, Johnny, Ralph, Mike, Joyce, Charles and Von, Jack and Annette, Phyllis and Mike, Danny and Judy, Blake, Jenny, Kester and Rita (improving every day!), Miss Jean, Kay and David, Glen (holding his own), Sandy and June, Vicki, Brittany and Bennett, Willard and Lelia, Hazel, William, Gert (had surgery, pray very hard!), Harold, Carter, Amy, Nellie, Timothy, David and Ray and I… God knows every need…
Prayer warriors, I have a burden on my heart, please help me pray for the right outcome.
If any of my Rocklick neighbors have anything they want me to share please call me at 935-8296 or email me at dfoster_59@yahoo.com.
So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.
Romans 10:17 KJV
Until next week. Jesus is the answer to everything!!
Debbie Foster is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.