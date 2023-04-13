Hello Readers: Happy Happy Birthday to Ryan Mullins!! I hope it was great! We love you!!

We got up Sunday morning, Ray fixed his usual big breakfast (minus the gravy!) and we got to church in time for the end of Sunday school. Brother Ronnie Sliger brought the message, Stay in the House Where the Blood is Applied. He read Exodus 12:12-14, Exodus 12:21-25, 1 John 1:1-10, and 1 John 2:1-2. Rejoice in the Lord! Great message, it was good seeing Ronnie and Alma.

Featured Local Savings

Recommended for you