Hello Readers: Happy Happy Birthday to Ryan Mullins!! I hope it was great! We love you!!
We got up Sunday morning, Ray fixed his usual big breakfast (minus the gravy!) and we got to church in time for the end of Sunday school. Brother Ronnie Sliger brought the message, Stay in the House Where the Blood is Applied. He read Exodus 12:12-14, Exodus 12:21-25, 1 John 1:1-10, and 1 John 2:1-2. Rejoice in the Lord! Great message, it was good seeing Ronnie and Alma.
We went to Richlands Monday to get our truck worked on. Ray let me out at Walmart and he went back to the Ford dealership. I have to tell this story, I hope it doesn’t gross anybody out. I was walking toward the store and there was a little boy, about four, and his mom talking to a lady with a dog. I stopped and commented on the dog then turned to the little boy. He throwed his little arms wide and announced, “I threw up!” He wasn’t kidding either. They were traveling from Pennsylvania and his little tummy just couldn’t take our mountains and curvy roads. I had to laugh, offer to help with getting him a change of clothes and something to clean out the car, then went on my way. What kids will tell on themselves!!
I went to the new Humane Society location behind Grundy High School and helped sort the yard sale donations we’ve been receiving. The yard sale will be May 4,5 and 6 beginning about 8 a.m.
Today is Good Friday, the day Jesus was crucified. Please remember the meaning of the day and what Jesus went through to save us!!
On our way to Grundy I finally saw the eagle perched on the top of a tree!
Happy birthday Jerry!
Ray and I are headed to Pigeon Forge this cold, rainy Friday morning. The red buds are bloomed out and beautiful, the dogwood trees are blooming so I guess this cold snap is dogwood winter.
We’re here, the trip was good but it poured rain most of the way. The mountains here are much greener than home.
It’s still raining and cold but we went to the flea market and Tanger Outlet Mall, all inside, and had a good time.
I have a long prayer list… Eddie, Todd, Virginia, Denton, Thelma, Wes and Tammy, Ivan, Alma, little Zach (he’s doing so well!), Blaze (needs much prayer!), Miss Gertrude, Dave and Penny, Paw Randall and Mamaw Arlene, Howard and Susie, Henry and Sherry, Kester and Rita, Darlene and Timmy, Jean, Mickey, Johnny, Ralph, Mike, Joyce, Charles and Von, Jack and Annette, Danny and Judy, Blake, Memphis and Faye, Miss Jean, Kay and David, Paul and Iris, Glen (he’s in the hospital), Krissy (she’s having tests and surgery) and Ray and I… God knows every need…
Reminder, the mobile food truck, Feeding Southwest Virginia, will be at Council Park on Thursday April 13. The truck arrives about 9 a.m. and giveaway starts about 10 a.m. This is a drive thru event, stay in your car we will come to you.
Reminder, Feeding my Sheep will be doing their food giveaway Saturday April 15th. You must first go to the old Russell Prater school location to line up and get a number. Someone will be there to assist you. The giveaway starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m.
If any of my Rocklick neighbors have anything they want me to share please call me at 935-8296 or email me at dfoster_59@yahoo.com.
And when Jesus had cried with a loud voice, he said, “Father, into thy hands I commend my spirit: and having said thus, he gave up the ghost.”
Luke 23:46 KJV
Until next week…
You learn from your mistakes, not your accomplishments…
Debbie Foster is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.