Sometimes a handshake actually means something.
Like trillions of others, I often stop at the Golden Arches for a cup of coffee, hamburger, fries, ice-cream, etc.
I remember stopping at one of the first McDonald’s in 1961. I was traveling with Willard Owens as we traveled through Knoxville on our way to Hiwassee Junior College at Madisonville, Tennessee. We had never heard of McDonald’s, but we were hungry, and the sign caught our eye.
The sign even then read: OVER 1 MILLION HAMBURGERS SOLD.
We thought that was a lot and we added half a dozen more to that million... And as we also discovered, the fast-food restaurant had just been in business since 1955.
Today, the McDonald’s sign could easily read: OVER !00 TRILLION SOLD.
(Perhaps too astronomical to count.)
Ray Kroc, the founder, had a dream to feed the world no doubt, for on any day you can expect to see vehicles backed up to the road, necessitating two lanes to order and pick-up.
It takes a universe of food to satisfy our fast-food appetite, and the brand is dependable around the world: Whether you purchase a hamburger in Virginia or Timbuktu, Ray Kroc and the Golden Arches say it should be the same. Ray Kroc was committed, as evidenced by this sign he kept on his desk:
PRESS ON: Nothing in this world can take the place of persistence. talent will not; nothing is more common than unsuccessful people with talent. genius will not; unrewarded genius is almost a proverb. Education will not, the world is full of educated derelicts. Persistence and determination alone are omnipotent.
Stands to reason that his predecessors at McDonald’s have kept his philosophy… and that the customer is always right...They’ve made the Golden Arches recognized worldwide, along with Ronald McDonald & the Ronald McDonald House.
Ray Kroc believed in the beauty of his dream and would not be deterred.
I found it really neat to discover why only Coca-Cola products are sold at all McDonald’s locations. It was because of a handshake when Ray Kroc opened his first McDonald’s in 1955.
Ray Kroc called a local Coca-Cola distributor, and no contract was signed that day. That handshake has resulted in the sale of trillions of coke products. Drink of choice for my wife. Have A Coke and A Smile.
I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus. (Philippians 3:14)
Until next time…
Larry Frank Fields is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.
