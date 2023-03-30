My friend seemed to be real pleased with his new hearing aid.
I asked, “What kind is it?”
“2:30,” he answered, looking at his watch.
My wife, Sandy, told me recently that I never listen. At least that’s what I think she said.
Recalling once when she was driving as we entered the outskirts of Honaker, I told her that she had better slow down (there might be a ‘Barney Fife’ hiding behind one of the billboards) but no sooner were the words out of my mouth, and a police car was on her bumper. Not mine, I wasn’t driving!
Well, the policeman followed her for about a mile before finally flashing his ‘Blue Light.’ Sandy pulled off the road. Eventually...and we sat, waiting patiently on him for about ten minutes. Time stood still!...Not even talking or playing the radio, for we wondered what the policeman was thinking.
Did one of us have an outstanding arrest warrant? What was taking so long? Finally, he got out of his police car and walked up to the driver’s side window — where Sandy showed her driver’s license and registration while the policeman shined his high beam flashlight into the back seat area of our car, passing it into my eyes also. He may have thought we were drug runners or some kind of desperados like Bonnie and Clyde, Just speculating.
“I’m having my supper and I’m going to let you go,” said the policeman.
“You’re a Sucker and you’re going to let me go?” my wife asked, eyebrows raised.
“NO,” he said raising his irritated voice.
“I SAID I’M HAVING MY SUPPER AND I AM GOING TO LET YOU GO.”
From my side of the car I wanted to laugh, but thinking that might trigger a change of heart, I smiled inwardly. Thankful a speeding ticket was Not in our future...HERS!
But I am proud of my wife, and I told her so once when we were swinging on the porch.
“Honey, I’m Proud of you,” I said.
“’I’m tired of you too!” she shot back.
Faith comes by hearing and hearing by the Word of God. Romans 10:17
F.A.I.T.H. — Following And Investing Time Heavenward
Until next time.
Larry Frank Fields is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.