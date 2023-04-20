WINNIE "MERYL" WOODS, 89 years of age, of Mavisdale, VA, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Born March 25, 1934, in Page, VA, she was the daughter of the late Roy Elmer and Snoda Cook Addison.
Meryl was a member of Garden United Methodist Church where she faithfully served for 55 years. She was a 1952 graduate of GardenHigh School. Her hobbies included quilting and gardening and shegenerously shared her gift for both with her friends and family. She wasa loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend.
In addition to her parents Roy and Snoda Addison, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Don, Joe and Les Addison; and sister, Sue Swaim.
Survivors include her loving husband of 67 years, Oakley Woods; daughter, Teresa Carter and husband David of Forest, VA; sister, Eva Elizabeth Andrick of Nokesville, VA; sister-in-law, Peggy Woods of Mavisdale, VA.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Allison Black and husband Jeremy of Belmont, NC, Mark Carter and wife Jocelyne of Charlotte, NC; great grandchildren, Quinn Black and Beckett Carter; and special family friend she considered a daughter, Justice Elizabeth McClanahan.
A celebration of Meryl's life was held on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Shortridge-Ramey Funeral Home Chapel in Keen Mountain, VA with Tom Witten officiating with burial following at Greenhills Memory Gardens, Claypool Hill, VA.
The family received friends from 12:00 noon until 1:00 pm on Wednesday.
Pallbearers were Carey Addison, Vern Presley, Drake Presley, Erik Denver, Brian Denver and Glen Edward Cook.
Service were live streamed and may be viewed on Shortridge-Ramey Funeral Homes Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please consider making a memorial donation to Garden United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 164, Mavisdale, VA 24627.
The family of Winnie "Meryl" Addison Woods has entrusted the care of their loved one to Shortridge-Ramey Funeral Home of Keen Mountain, VA.