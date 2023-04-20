Winnie "Meryl" Woods
WINNIE "MERYL" WOODS, 89 years of age, of Mavisdale, VA, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Born March 25, 1934, in Page, VA, she was the daughter of the late Roy Elmer and Snoda Cook Addison.

Meryl was a member of Garden United Methodist Church where she faithfully served for 55 years. She was a 1952 graduate of GardenHigh School. Her hobbies included quilting and gardening and shegenerously shared her gift for both with her friends and family. She wasa loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend.

