MR. WILLIE RAY SULLIVAN, age 72 of Council, Virginia, passed away Friday (May 19, 2023) in a Roanoke, Virginia hospital. Born June 28, 1950 in Buchanan County, Virginia, he was a son of the late Walter Hash and Lydia Margaret O'Quinn Sullivan.
A lifelong resident of the area, he attended Trinity Freewill Baptist Church. He was a 1968 graduate of Council High School, earned his Bachelors Degree in Education from Pikeville College in 1971, and his Masters Degree in Education in 1976 from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. A beloved educator at Council High School, he began his career as a teacher and coach in 1976 and retired in 2001 as Principal. He had served on the Buchanan County School Board in 2008, serving for twelve years. A proud and devoted Council Cobra, he loved and cared for each of his students, making sure they had access to a quality education.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Garland Sullivan, Glen Sullivan, and infant Roy Sullivan, and three sisters, Laura Woods, Faye Rasnake, and Maxine Hess.
Survivors include one brother, Lee Sullivan and wife, Wanda; three sisters, Rachel Arrington, Betty Austin, and Patsy Fletcher and husband, L.D.; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were conducted at 11:00 a.m. Friday in the Honaker Funeral Home Chapel, Honaker, Virginia with Rev. Roy Lee Wilson and Rev. Gary Sullivan officiating. Interment followed in the Lambert-Sullivan Cemetery on Indian Creek.
Pallbearers were Barry Arrington, Ray Taylor, David Owens, Gallie Deel, Tim Hess, Donny Owens, and Chris O'Quinn.
Honorary pallbearers are too many to mention.
The family received friends at the Honaker Funeral Home after 6 p.m. Thursday, where an evening song service was conducted at 7 p.m.