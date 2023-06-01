Willie Ray Sullivan
MR. WILLIE RAY SULLIVAN, age 72 of Council, Virginia, passed away Friday (May 19, 2023) in a Roanoke, Virginia hospital. Born June 28, 1950 in Buchanan County, Virginia, he was a son of the late Walter Hash and Lydia Margaret O'Quinn Sullivan.

A lifelong resident of the area, he attended Trinity Freewill Baptist Church. He was a 1968 graduate of Council High School, earned his Bachelors Degree in Education from Pikeville College in 1971, and his Masters Degree in Education in 1976 from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. A beloved educator at Council High School, he began his career as a teacher and coach in 1976 and retired in 2001 as Principal. He had served on the Buchanan County School Board in 2008, serving for twelve years. A proud and devoted Council Cobra, he loved and cared for each of his students, making sure they had access to a quality education.

