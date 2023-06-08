WILLIE JEAN BLANKENSHIP, 95, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital. She was a native of Buchanan County, VA and daughter of Gordon Cloyd and Louisa (Justus) Rife.
In addition to her parents, Willie Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Cleve Blankenship; son, Kenneth Cleve Blankenship; and daughter, Wanda F. Bowers.
Willie Jean was a devout Christian. She enjoyed singing in church with her husband Cleve. She enjoyed keeping a garden and canned the fruits of that garden for most of her life. She was the last survivor of seven siblings. She was happiest when surrounded by her children until the very end.
Survivors of her immediate family include daughters, Gaye Sturgill (Bill) of Johnson City, Sheila B. Kirkpatrick (Mike) of Canonsburg, PA; and Michael D. Blankenship (Candace) of Johnson City; grandchildren, Stephanie Frye (Kevin) of Frankfort, KY, Kevin M. Kirkpatrick (Jenna) of Pittsburgh, PA, Lindsey B. Kirkpatrick of Pittsburgh, PA; great-grandchildren, Braxton S. Frye, Addison G. Kirkpatrick, Aiden C. Kirkpatrick.
The family of Willie Blankenship received friends from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City. The funeral service followed at 7 p.m., with Pastor Daniel R. Hess officiating. The graveside committal service was conducted at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Washington County Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers were close family and friends. Family and friends were requested to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 a.m. on Friday.
The family would like to thank the staff at Franklin Woods Community Hospital.
In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation be made to Harman Holiness Church P.O. Box 182 Maxie, VA 24628 or City On A Hill Church, P.O. Box 189 Cedar Bluff, VA 24609.