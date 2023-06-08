Willie Jean Blankenship
WILLIE JEAN BLANKENSHIP, 95, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital. She was a native of Buchanan County, VA and daughter of Gordon Cloyd and Louisa (Justus) Rife.

In addition to her parents, Willie Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Cleve Blankenship; son, Kenneth Cleve Blankenship; and daughter, Wanda F. Bowers.

