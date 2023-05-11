William Bryan Ratliff
WILLIAM BRYAN RATLIFF, 51 years of age of Keen Mountain, VA, passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023, following a lengthy illness in Clinch ValleyMedical Center, Richlands, VA, surrounded by his family. Born August 10, 1971, he was the son of Tollie Lee and Shirley Ratliff of Little Prater, VA. Brian was an avid Steelers football fan. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing when able. Brian was a member of New ZionFreewill Baptist Church and loved spending time with his family.

Those left to cherish his memory include his parents, Tollie Lee and Shirley Ratliff of Little Prater, VA; three children, William Bryan Ratliff Jr. of McClure, VA, Kayla Boyd of Keen Mountain, VA, Jessica Ratliff of Grundy, VA; grandchildren, Jacob, Raylyn, Avannah, Melee, Shealey, Bryghton, Wrenezmay, Azaleuh and Destiney; sisters, Della (Dean) Keen of Swords Creek, VA, Patsy (Dean) Thompson of Oakwood, VA, Martha (Luther) Horn of Grundy, VA, Debbie (Curtis) Charles of Vansant, VA, Sherri (Teddy) Justus of Grundy, VA; brother, Tollie Lee Ratliff Jr, of Grundy, VA.

