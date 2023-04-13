Waline Pauline Justus
WALINE "PAULINE" JUSTUS, age 79 of Hurley, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at the Heritage Hall Nursing Home, Grundy, Virginia. Born September 14, 1943, in Hurley, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Stacy and Rosie Stacy.

Waline was a 1962 graduate of Hurley High School and 1972 graduate of Pikeville College. She taught 34 years in Buchanan County Schools, Hurley elementary and Hurley Middle School. She attended the Blackey Baptist Church at Hurley, Virginia. Waline's hobbies were cooking and reading.

