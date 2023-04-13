WALINE "PAULINE" JUSTUS, age 79 of Hurley, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at the Heritage Hall Nursing Home, Grundy, Virginia. Born September 14, 1943, in Hurley, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Stacy and Rosie Stacy.
Waline was a 1962 graduate of Hurley High School and 1972 graduate of Pikeville College. She taught 34 years in Buchanan County Schools, Hurley elementary and Hurley Middle School. She attended the Blackey Baptist Church at Hurley, Virginia. Waline's hobbies were cooking and reading.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Harold Justus who passed away January 31, 2010. She is also preceded in death by four brothers, Ira, Acey, Carlos, and Douglas Stacy; five sisters, Nedith Stacy, Geneva Reeves, Judy Blankenship, Birchie Crockett, and Sue Holden; a special nephew, Eddie Blankenship who made his home with her.
Survivors include two special nieces, Donna Stacy and husband David "Peewee" of Abingdon, Virginia, and Stacy Holden of Bristol, Tennessee; one special nephew, Terry Crockett and Abram Clark of Bristol, Tennessee; one brother, Temis Stacy and wife Mabel of Claypool Hill, Virginia; one sister, Myrtle York of Newark, Delaware; her caregivers, Jane, Jean, and Missy; brother-in-law, Phil Holden of Bristol, Virginia. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Waline Justus were held on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Virginia Funeral Home Chapel, Grundy, Virginia, with Justin Hall and Truitt Blankenship officiating. Burial followed in the Knoll Kreg Cemetery, Abingdon, Virginia.
The family received friends at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday evening, at the Virginia Funeral Home, where a service was held at 7:00 p.m.
Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.
Thank you to the staff of Buchanan General Hospital and Heritage Hall Nursing Home for the great care they gave her.
Virginia Funeral Home of Grundy, Virginia, was honored to serve the family of Waline Justus.