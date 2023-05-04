VIRGINIA HOWELL, age 83 of Hurley, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center, Bristol, Tennessee. Born September 19, 1939, in Hurley Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Burl Blankenship and Edna (Ellie) Davis Blankenship. Virginia was a member of the Blackey Baptist Church at Hurley, Virginia, and she loved working with children. She taught Children's Sunday School class for over fifty years. She loved gardening, canning, and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harrison Howell; three daughters, Rita, Rena, and Patricia; one son, Ricky; one infant brother, Charlie Blankenship; sisters, Arbutus McClanahan, Inis Blankenship, Yuvon Roberts, Lois Ann Blankenship, Ida Mae Lawson, and Shirley Blankenship; brother, Franklin Blankenship; and her stepmother, Grace Blankenship.
Survivors include, sons, Michael Harrison Howell and wife Mary of Blountville, Tennessee, Ralph Howell and wife Ruth of Bristol, Tennessee; grandchildren, Scotty Hurley and wife Katie of Berwick, Pennsylvania, Todd Hurley and wife Breanna of Elkins, West Virginia, Brandon Howell and wife Kyla of Bristol, Tennessee, Tehra James and husband Eric of Williamsburg, Virginia, Ashley Howell of Blountville, Tennessee; great-grandchildren, Abiegail Howell and Braiden Howell; brother and sisters, Phyllis Justus and husband Junior of Grundy, Virginia, Lawrence Blankenship and wife Susan of Grundy, Virginia, Burton Blankenship and wife Karen of Paynesville, West Virginia, June Collins and husband Ray of Grundy, Virginia, Abe Blankenship and wife Margaret of Tazewell, Virginia
She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In accordance with Virginia's wishes, her body will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date at the Blackey Baptist Church, Hurley, Virginia, with Eugene Whited officiating. Interment will follow at the Charlie Davis Cemetery, Hoover Camp Road, Hurley, Virginia.
Virginia Funeral Home of Grundy, Virginia, is honored to serve the family of Virginia Blankenship Howell.