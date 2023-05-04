Virginia Howell
VIRGINIA HOWELL, age 83 of Hurley, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center, Bristol, Tennessee. Born September 19, 1939, in Hurley Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Burl Blankenship and Edna (Ellie) Davis Blankenship. Virginia was a member of the Blackey Baptist Church at Hurley, Virginia, and she loved working with children. She taught Children's Sunday School class for over fifty years. She loved gardening, canning, and spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harrison Howell; three daughters, Rita, Rena, and Patricia; one son, Ricky; one infant brother, Charlie Blankenship; sisters, Arbutus McClanahan, Inis Blankenship, Yuvon Roberts, Lois Ann Blankenship, Ida Mae Lawson, and Shirley Blankenship; brother, Franklin Blankenship; and her stepmother, Grace Blankenship.

