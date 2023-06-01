Valerie Jo Hankins Hurley


Hurley

VALERIE JO (HANKINS) HURLEY, 49 years of age of Hurley, VA completed her journey on her earthly home and departed for her eternal heavenly home on Sunday, May 21, 2023, while in the Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, TN following a brief illness. Her husband and son were at her bedside. We'll all always treasure the brief time we had with her.

