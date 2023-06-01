VALERIE JO (HANKINS) HURLEY, 49 years of age of Hurley, VA completed her journey on her earthly home and departed for her eternal heavenly home on Sunday, May 21, 2023, while in the Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, TN following a brief illness. Her husband and son were at her bedside. We'll all always treasure the brief time we had with her.
She was born in Grundy, VA, the only daughter of the late Joe and Donna Jean (Roberts) Hankins. She was a lifelong resident of Buchanan County, where she graduated from Hurley High School and then continued her education college at SVCC. She was a member of Blackey Baptist Church.
Valerie was a loving wife and mother and friend to all who knew her. She worked at various places of employment, including being a CNA, as well as being employed at Sykes, Dairy Queen, IGA of Hurley. Her most recent position was cashier at the Stop-N-Shop #2, where she made many new friends. Many have expressed that they stopped there just to get to visit and talk with her.
Her hobbies included playing cards with friends, family get-togethers, playing corn hole, and she loved to travel. She leaves behind her special fur baby, Buddy, whom she adored.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving grandma Ethel Roberts, who raised her.
Valerie left a positive image wherever she went. Her kindness and love; courage and compassion; humor and inspiration; joy, and faith were shared by everyone she encountered. With her contagious smile, she was the epitome of love and friendship to all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Emory "Weasel" Hurley and her only son Jacob "Jake" Hurley and his fiancé Teresa Irick all of Hurley, VA. She also leaves a host of many, many friends and her great-grandmother whom she lovingly referred to as Mamaw Ruth (Ruth Justus) also of Hurley, VA.
In addition, she is survived by several sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins. Her special nephew Rickey is joined by exceptional friends: Kathy, Nikki, Kim, Karen, and Mitch Blankenship, as well as others too numerous to mention.
Friends called at the Kelsa Chapel Freewill Baptist Churchon Wednesday and Thursday evenings with visitation at 6 p.m. each night and services following at 7 p.m.
Funeral services for Valerie Jo (Hankins) Hurley were conducted on Friday, May 26, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Kelsa Chapel Freewill Church with Ronnie Hurley, Ervin Hurley and Kenny Jackson officiating.
Burial followed in the Alford "Jake" Hurley Cemetery located in the Paw Paw section of Hurley, VA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grundy Funeral Home to help cover the funeral expenses for Valerie.
Active pallbearers were family and friends.
Honorary pallbearers include Pat Wolford, Raymond Briggs, Kenny May and Mike Estep.
Grundy Funeral Home was honored to serve the family of Valerie Jo (Hankins) Hurley.