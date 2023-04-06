Thomas J. Salmons
THOMAS J. "TOMMY" SALMONS, age 71 of Hurley, Virginia, passed away Monday, March 27, 2023, at his home following an extended illness. Born April 20, 1951, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Miles B. "Pop" Salmons and Delphia Watts Salmons.

He was a retired coal miner. Tommy loved being in the outdoors and there was nothing he would not do for a laugh. He was of the old regular Baptist faith.

