Thomas J. Salmons

THOMAS J. "TOMMY" SALMONS, age 71 of Hurley, Virginia, passed away Monday, March 27, 2023, at his home following an extended illness. Born April 20, 1951, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Miles B. "Pop" Salmons and Delphia Watts Salmons.
He was a retired coal miner. Tommy loved being in the outdoors and there was nothing he would not do for a laugh. He was of the old regular Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Lois Jean Blankenship and Donna Belcher; three brothers, Ora, Mike, and James Salmons; and one brother-in-law, Bill Blankenship.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Patsy Lester Salmons of Hurley, Virginia; one daughter, Sandy Salmons of Hurley, Virginia; one brother, Austine Salmons and wife Geraldine of Hurley, Virginia
Also surviving are several special nieces and nephews whom he loved like his own children. He had many friends who were like family to him.
A funeral for Thomas J. "Tommy" Salmons was held on Thursday, March 30, 2023, 1:00 p.m. at the Virginia Funeral Home Chapel, Grundy, Virginia. Burial followed in the Mountain Valley Memorial Park, Big Rock, Virginia.
Family and friends gathered at the Virginia Funeral Home Chapel, Grundy, Virginia, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 6:00 p.m.
Serving as pallbearers were family and friends.
Virginia Funeral Home of Grundy, Virginia, was honored to serve the family of Thomas J. "Tommy" Salmons.