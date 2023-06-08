Teresa Ann Hackney McClanahan
TERESA ANN (HACKNEY) MCCLANAHAN, 60 years of age of Grundy, VA, passed away Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Pikeville Medical Center, Pikeville, KY. Born in Germany, she was the daughter of the late Buford and Phyllis Ann (Justus) Hackney. She was a lifelong resident of Buchanan County and was of the Christian faith. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, a beautician and wonderful homemaker. She enjoyed the great outdoors, including fishing, being on the lake, riding UTVs, but most of all, spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, James Hackney and Thomas Hackney.

