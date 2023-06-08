TERESA ANN (HACKNEY) MCCLANAHAN, 60 years of age of Grundy, VA, passed away Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Pikeville Medical Center, Pikeville, KY. Born in Germany, she was the daughter of the late Buford and Phyllis Ann (Justus) Hackney. She was a lifelong resident of Buchanan County and was of the Christian faith. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, a beautician and wonderful homemaker. She enjoyed the great outdoors, including fishing, being on the lake, riding UTVs, but most of all, spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, James Hackney and Thomas Hackney.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Cecil McClanahan Jr. of Grundy, VA; daughter, Tara Leann (David Andrew) Stiltner of Grundy, VA; grandchildren, Payton McKinley Stiltner and Parker Reid Stiltner; brother, Brian (Traci) Hackney of Abingdon, VA; sister, Sybilla (John) Benfield of Belfast, VA; nieces and nephews, Lindsay Starnes, Todd Stacy, Rachel Hackney, Austin Benfield, Emilee Hackney, Eric Hackney and An-Rhytts Hackney.
Friends called at the Grundy Funeral Home Chapel Wednesday evening at 6:00 p.m. with services at 7:00 p.m.
Funeral Services for Teresa Ann (Hackney) McClanahan was conducted Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at the Grundy Funeral Home Chapel with Jamie and Tracy Horn officiating with entombment following in Mountain Rest Mausoleum, Mountain Valley Memorial Park, Big Rock, VA.
Active Pallbearers were family and friends.
Grundy Funeral Home was honored to serve the family of Teresa Ann (Hackney) McClanahan.