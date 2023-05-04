Teddy Russell Looney
TEDDY RUSSELL LOONEY, 66 years of age of Vansant, VA, passed away Friday, April 21, 2023, at University of Kentucky Healthcare, surrounded by his family, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Born January 24, 1957, in Grundy, VA, he was the son of the late Bill and Ollie Deel Looney.

Teddy attended Vansant Baptist Church, was the owner and operator of L & O Construction Inc. and employed by Welmore Coal Corp. He enjoyed ATV's, motorcycle riding, camping, and working, and loved attending all his children's sporting events. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle.

