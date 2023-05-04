TEDDY RUSSELL LOONEY, 66 years of age of Vansant, VA, passed away Friday, April 21, 2023, at University of Kentucky Healthcare, surrounded by his family, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Born January 24, 1957, in Grundy, VA, he was the son of the late Bill and Ollie Deel Looney.
Teddy attended Vansant Baptist Church, was the owner and operator of L & O Construction Inc. and employed by Welmore Coal Corp. He enjoyed ATV's, motorcycle riding, camping, and working, and loved attending all his children's sporting events. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle.
In addition to his parents, Bill and Ollie Looney, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Yates, June Deel, Phyllis Williams and Barbara Looney.
Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Marian Annette Proctor Looney; daughters, Stacey Nicole Looney and Jessica "Jessi" Katelyn Looney, both of Vansant, VA; sons, Jarod Nathaniel Looney and wife Heather of Grundy, VA, Tyler Reid Looney and wife Mary of Lebanon, VA; sisters, Sue Yates of Vansant, VA, Missy Owens and husband Sammy of Vansant, VA; brothers, Harold Gene Looney and wife Evelyn of Vansant, VA, Gordon "Corkey" Looney and wife Sharon of Abingdon, VA.
He is also survived by his grandchildren, Reid Alexander Looney, Emalynn Sophia Looney, Nash Reid Looney, several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
Funeral services for Teddy Russell Looney were held at Vansant Baptist Church, Vansant, VA, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Jody Breeding officiating. Entombment followed at Greenhills Memory Gardens, Claypool Hill, VA.
Pallbearers were Jimmy Kennedy, Terry Sexton, Shad Viers, Danny Lee Fuller, Joel Deel, Gary Deel, Chad Yates, David Bishop, Mickey Elswick and Kaleb Elswick.
The family received friends at the church, Monday evening after 6:00 p.m. with evening service being held at 7:00 p.m.