Stella Charlotta Keene Cook
STELLA CHARLOTTA KEENE COOK, age 85, of Tazewell, Virginia, went to her Heavenly Home on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the Johnson City Medical Center, in Johnson City, Tennessee.

Born February 5, 1938, in Grundy, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Dewey Keene and Virginia Ellen Ward Keene. She was of the Christian Faith, enjoyed going to the lake, fishing, camping, and gardening.

