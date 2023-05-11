STELLA CHARLOTTA KEENE COOK, age 85, of Tazewell, Virginia, went to her Heavenly Home on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the Johnson City Medical Center, in Johnson City, Tennessee.
Born February 5, 1938, in Grundy, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Dewey Keene and Virginia Ellen Ward Keene. She was of the Christian Faith, enjoyed going to the lake, fishing, camping, and gardening.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two children, Debra Mullins and Pamela Mullins; sisters, Shirley Marshall and Lenora Pennington; brothers, Arnold Keene, Denny Keene, and Dewey Stanley Keene; husbands, Hassell Mullins and Herbert Bowman.
Survivors include her loving husband, Charlie Cook of Baptist Valley, Tazewell, Virginia; sisters, Nadine Stewart and husband Walter of Grundy, Virginia, Trecy Vandyke of Grundy, Virginia, Patsy Coleman of Grundy, Virginia, Tina Estep of Grundy, Virginia, Arlene Spence of Coalwood, West Virginia, Sharon Daniels and husband Bobby of Grundy, Virginia; brothers, Mack Keene of Grundy, Virginia, Radford Keene and wife Rachel of Grundy, Virginia; stepchildren, Lloyd Bowman of Tazewell, Virginia, Sue Bowman of Georgia, Alvin Bowman of Georgia, and Charles Allen Cook of John's Creek, Georgia; special nieces, Haley Davis of Grundy, Virginia; special nephew, Donald
Pennington of Coalwood, West Virginia. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, step-grandchildren, and step-great-grandchildren.
There was a funeral service for Stella Charlotta Keene Cook on Sunday, April 30, 7:00 p.m. at the Virginia Funeral Home Chapel, Grundy, Virginia, with Hobert Kennedy and C.J. Stacy officiating. The family received friends at 6:00 p.m.
Burial followed Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin, Virginia, at 3:00 p.m.
Active Pallbearers were James Pennington, Donald Pennington, Mark Keene, Joey Davis, Jeffery Marshall, David Estep, and Daniel Keene.
Honorary pallbearers were Douglas Keene, Junior Marshall, Jason Keene, Chris Coleman, Charles Cook, Brandi Dula, Lukas Dotson, Ethan Davis, Logan Dotson, Dylan Estep, Dalton Estep, and Landon Dula.
The Virginia Funeral Home of Grundy, Virginia, was proud to serve the family of Stella Charlotta Keene Cook.