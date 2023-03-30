Shirley Jean Stump Lamie
SHIRLEY JEAN STUMP LAMIE, age 74 of Kingsport, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in the Wexford House, Kingsport, Tennessee.

Born April 12, 1948, at Big Rock, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Donald Stump and Rushie Potter Stump. Shirley was a retired registered nurse. She enjoyed shopping, reading her Bible, and singing. She also loved her jewelry.

