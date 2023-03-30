SHIRLEY JEAN STUMP LAMIE, age 74 of Kingsport, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in the Wexford House, Kingsport, Tennessee.
Born April 12, 1948, at Big Rock, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Donald Stump and Rushie Potter Stump. Shirley was a retired registered nurse. She enjoyed shopping, reading her Bible, and singing. She also loved her jewelry.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Deborah Kay Stump and Patricia Ann Stump; and one brother-in-law, Herbert Dales.
Survivors include, one son, Billy Parsons of Jefferson City, Tennessee; one daughter, Renee Parsons of Johnson City, Tennessee; onegrandson, Nolan Parsons of Jefferson City, Tennessee; sisters, Lorine Cook and husband Grayson of Dandridge, Tennessee, and Betty Dales of Ohio; one brother, Woody Lockhart and wife Sandy of Ohio; nieces, Stella Rouse and husband John of Virginia, Denise Bledsoe and husband Allen of Kingsport, Tennessee, and Scherry Singleton and husband Jason of Tennessee; nephews, Justin Stump and wife Brandy and daughter Riley of Kingsport, Tennessee, Nick Stump of Kingsport, Tennessee,and Patrick Stump of Virginia; great-niece, Kyla Ortiz and husband Louis and daughter Sophia Ortiz of Virginia.
A graveside service was held on Sunday, March 19, 2023, 2:00 p.m. at the Mountain Valley Memorial Park, Big Rock, Virginia, with C.J. Stacy officiating.
Burial followed at the Mountain Valley Memorial Park, Big Rock, Virginia.
Serving as pallbearers were family and friends.
Special thanks to Shirley's Wexford House family and Amedysis Hospice of Kingsport, Tennessee.
Virginia Funeral Home of Grundy, Virginia, was honored toserve the family of Shirley Jean Stump Lamie.