Shirley Jean King Charles
SYSTEM

SHIRLEY JEAN KING CHARLES, age 81, of Abingdon, Virginia, went to her Eternal Home on Friday morning, April 28, 2023, following a short illness. Shirley was born on March 6, 1942, in Buchanan County, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Andy and Mae Davis King of Hurley, Virginia. She was the youngest of sixteen children, and the last surviving member of her immediate family. After her father passed away at a young age, her beloved grandparents, the late Jim and Rose Davis, helped to raise her and her siblings.

After her graduation from Hurley High School, Hurley, Virginia, she followed her sister, Violet into the beauty profession, opening her own salon next door to the family home place. In the early eighties, she and her family relocated to Abingdon, Virginia, where she and her husband, Warren owned and operated the Inntowner Furniture Store for thirty-five years. She was a very hard worker. She continued to work up to her passing.

Featured Local Savings

Recommended for you