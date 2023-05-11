SHIRLEY JEAN KING CHARLES, age 81, of Abingdon, Virginia, went to her Eternal Home on Friday morning, April 28, 2023, following a short illness. Shirley was born on March 6, 1942, in Buchanan County, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Andy and Mae Davis King of Hurley, Virginia. She was the youngest of sixteen children, and the last surviving member of her immediate family. After her father passed away at a young age, her beloved grandparents, the late Jim and Rose Davis, helped to raise her and her siblings.
After her graduation from Hurley High School, Hurley, Virginia, she followed her sister, Violet into the beauty profession, opening her own salon next door to the family home place. In the early eighties, she and her family relocated to Abingdon, Virginia, where she and her husband, Warren owned and operated the Inntowner Furniture Store for thirty-five years. She was a very hard worker. She continued to work up to her passing.
Shirley had been a member of the Woodland Baptist Church, Abingdon, Virginia, since 1982, where she faithfully taught Sunday School for a number of years. Shirley was a selfless servant, carrying many meals to the sick and grieving in her lifetime. Her door was always open to visitors, who never left her home without being offered a meal. She would willingly give up her own bed to anyone in need.
In addition to her parents and grandparents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Ralph King and wife Mary Ruth, Frank King, Carl King and his first wife Pauline, second wife Vicey, Dewey (Buster) King and wife Demple, Jessie Stewart King, Powell King, Paul King and wife Marie; half- brother, Leonard King; sisters, Lula Davis and husband Cecil, Virginia (Ginny) King, Violet Russ and husband John, Betty Hurley and husband Andrew, Dolly (Sally) Barbour and husband Pal; half-sisters, Oma Lockhart and husband Amos, Orpha Stellmack and husband Louis; mother-in-law, Belle Charles; and father-in-law, Harve Charles; brothers-in-law, Banner Charles, Roy Charles, and Earnest Charles Layne; nephews, Raymond Davis, Jim King, Larry King, Keith Charles, and Rageus Charles; nieces, Bunny Davis, and husband Mack, Gina King, and Corby Lockhart.
Survivors include her husband of fifty-eight years, Warren Charles of Abingdon, Virginia; daughters, Gretchen Charles Stevens and husband Willie of Abingdon, Virginia, Lisa Charles Hess and husband Kevin of Meadowview, Virginia; grandchildren, Brock Widener and girlfriend, Tabby Hess of Abingdon, Virginia, Starr Widener and boyfriend, Ryan Marston of Glade Springs, Virginia, Kennedy Hess and boyfriend Clayton Gilbert of Lebanon,Virginia, Tristan Hess of Meadowview, Virginia and Colton Hess of Meadowview,Virginia; great-grandchildren, Aiden Johnson, Sophia Tiller, and Leeland Hess; special nephew, Duane King; special nieces, Charlotte (Janie) Lawson, Karen Hurley Lester, and Beverly (Lynn) Thayer; sisters-in-law, Grace and husband James Stacy, Sharon (Penny) Charles, and Martha Charles; and niece, Pauline (Penny) Morell who was the same age as Shirley Charles.
Shirley was a mom and mamaw to so many, one whom she thought of as her own daughter is Denise DeRossett and husband Andy. She had two daughters who were the first to call her mamaw, Mandi Smith and Ashley King. Several others to call her mamaw were Leslie Fritz, Beth Widener, David Widener, Taylor Dixon, Dakota Dixon, and Bryona Johnson, as well as many more.
We want to thank everyone who has been so good to us, Caris Hospice Home Health of Bristol, Virginia, the hospice nurses, and two special caregivers, Linda Stiltner and Pam Proffitt.
A service for Shirley Charles was held on Friday, May 5, 2023, 7:00 p.m. at the Virginia Funeral Home Chapel, Grundy, Virginia, with Eugene Whited officiating. The family will receive friends at 6:00 p.m.
The funeral service for Shirley Charles was held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, 1:00 p.m. at the Virginia Funeral Home, Grundy, Virginia with Russell King officiating. Burial followed in the Davis Family Cemetery, Hiram Fork Road, Hurley, Virginia.
Serving as pallbearers were Willie Stevens, Brock Widener, Ryan Marston, Clayton Gilbert, Kevin Hess, Tristan Hess, Colton Hess, Joey Charles, Braxton Campbell, and Greg Allen.
Serving as honorary pallbearers were Richard Morell, Steve Lester, Albert (AJ) Lawson, Frankie King, Glenn King, Chris King, Mark Hurley, Johnny Russ, James Russ, Darrell Vandyke, Dicky Fuller, Chuck Stacy, Brad Wolford, and Terry Barrett.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Virginia Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1111, Grundy, Virginia, for funeral expenses.
The Virginia Funeral Home of Grundy, Virginia, was proud to serve the family of Shirley Jean King Charles.