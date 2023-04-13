Sharon Larae Bartley
SHARON LARAE BARTLEY, 52 years of age of Maxie, VA, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Buchanan General Hospital. Born November 27, 1970 in Grundy, VA, she was the daughter of the late Ellis and Mary Magdalene Hackney Bartley.

Sharon was a member of Harman Memorial Baptist Church, a 1988 graduate of Grundy Senior High School, attended Southwest Virginia Community College where she studied Business Administration. She was a former employee of the Grundy Huddle House, and was currently employed by Buchanan Oil Company, was an avid Dale Earnhart fan, enjoyed watching Yellowstone. Her most precious moments were spending time with her grandchildren.

