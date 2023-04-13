SHARON LARAE BARTLEY, 52 years of age of Maxie, VA, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Buchanan General Hospital. Born November 27, 1970 in Grundy, VA, she was the daughter of the late Ellis and Mary Magdalene Hackney Bartley.
Sharon was a member of Harman Memorial Baptist Church, a 1988 graduate of Grundy Senior High School, attended Southwest Virginia Community College where she studied Business Administration. She was a former employee of the Grundy Huddle House, and was currently employed by Buchanan Oil Company, was an avid Dale Earnhart fan, enjoyed watching Yellowstone. Her most precious moments were spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Gary Lee and Jerry Wayne Bartley; and son-in-law, Randall Steven Looney.
Survivors include her companion of twenty-three years, Donald Lee Marshall of Maxie, VA; daughter, Brittney Dawn Looney (Jeff Stiltner) of Maxie, VA; son, William Jordan Marshall and wife Grace of Grundy, VA; sister, Jean Vandyke of Grundy, VA; brother, Charles Ellis Bartley and wife Becky of Vansant, VA.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Paislee Reece Looney, and Emalyn Harper Marshall; sisters-in-law, Patricia Lynn Bartley of Grundy, VA, and Rayetta Bartley of Lebanon, VA; several nieces, and nephews including her nephew, Jonathan Bartley, who she loved as a son; and a host of friends.
Funeral service for Sharon Larae Bartley was held at the Shortridge-Ramey Funeral Home of Grundy, VA, Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastors Shea Shrader and Dale Blankenship officiating. Entombment followed in the Mountain Valley Memorial Park Mausoleum, Big Rock, VA.
Active pallbearers were Robert Lester, Josh Marshall, Bryan Looney, Logan Looney, Talen Looney, Jon Bartley, Brad Vandyke, Kyle Vandyke, Jerami Bartley, Dave Stepp, Austin Stepp, Gage Bartley and Ethan Sage.
Honorary pallbearers were Prater Fire and Rescue, the ER staff at Buchanan General Hospital, staff of Buchanan Oil, Scott Branham, Jamie Perkins, Bobby Hurley, Tim Taylor, John Raines and Bill Moore.
The family received friends at the Shortridge-Ramey Funeral Home Chapel of Grundy, VA, Friday, after 6:00 p.m. with evening service beginning at 7:00 p.m.