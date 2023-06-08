Ruby Theodosia Rife
RUBY THEODOSIA RIFE, 85 years of age of Vansant, VA, passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023, at her home following an extended illness. Born in Jolo, WV, she was the daughter of the late Ervin and Belva (Viars) Keen. She was a lifelong resident of Buchanan County and was a member of Big Fox Community Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, homemaker and a wonderful caregiver.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Rife; brothers, Millard Keen and Eugene Keen; Sisters, Thelma Smith and Ruth Anderson; Son-in-Law, Frankie Church.

