RUBY THEODOSIA RIFE, 85 years of age of Vansant, VA, passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023, at her home following an extended illness. Born in Jolo, WV, she was the daughter of the late Ervin and Belva (Viars) Keen. She was a lifelong resident of Buchanan County and was a member of Big Fox Community Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, homemaker and a wonderful caregiver.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Rife; brothers, Millard Keen and Eugene Keen; Sisters, Thelma Smith and Ruth Anderson; Son-in-Law, Frankie Church.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, TammyChurch of Vansant, VA; grandson, Michael James Dean (Elizabeth) Church of Vansant, VA; sister, Darlene Bostic of Vansant, VA; brother, Hansel Keen of Michigan.
Also, survived by special grandson, Dakota Raines; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
Friends called at the Grundy Funeral Home Chapel Thursday evening at 6:00 p.m. with services at 7:00 p.m.
Funeral Services for Ruby Theodosia Rife were conducted Friday, June 2, 2023, at Noon at the Grundy Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Lester Boyd officiating with burial following in Greenhills Memory Gardens, Claypool Hill, VA.
Active Pallbearers were Harold Smith, Jerry Smith, Danny Keen, Chris Bostic, Rickey Ray Rife and James Rife.
Honorary Pallbearers were men of Big Fox Community Church.
Grundy Funeral Home was honored to serve the family of Ruby Theodosia Rife.