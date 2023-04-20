ROBIN MATNEY CAUVEL, age 57, passed away peacefully at Transitions Lifecare in Raleigh, North Carolina.
A memorial service to celebrate her life was held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, March 13, 2023 at Hocutt Baptist Church, of which she was a member with Reverend Dr. Steve Roy officiating.
The family received friends in the Worship Center immediately following the memorial service.
She was born on February 11, 1966 in Grundy, Virginia to Dorothy "Peggy" Stiltner Matney and to the late Leonard Matney.
In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Michael Yates.
Robin had worked as a nurse in NICU for several years before going to work in childcare. She enjoyed time with her church family and teaching the children in preschool.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of 30 years, Richard Allen Cauvel; son, Adam Cauvel; a brother, Roger Matney; and a sister, Debbie Yates.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com. Memorials may be made in Robin's memory to either: With Love From Jesus, c/o Hocutt Baptist Church, 314 W. Horne Street, Clayton, North Carolina 27520 orto: Church of Christ Youth Camp, c/o Grundy Church of Christ, P.O. Box 609, Grundy, Virginia 24614.
McLaurin Funeral Home in Clayton, North Carolina was honored to assist the Cauvel family.