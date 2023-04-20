Robin Matney Cauvel
SYSTEM

ROBIN MATNEY CAUVEL, age 57, passed away peacefully at Transitions Lifecare in Raleigh, North Carolina.

A memorial service to celebrate her life was held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, March 13, 2023 at Hocutt Baptist Church, of which she was a member with Reverend Dr. Steve Roy officiating.

