RICKEY FERRELL MITCHELL, 60 years of age of the Prater section of Vansant, VA, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Born on July 12, 1962, he was the son of the late Basil and America (Deel) Mitchell. "Wise," as he was best known by loved ones, was a true friend to those who knew him, had a knack for dancing and making those around him laugh, as having a good time was important to him. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with his family, especially with his two sons.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Charlie Mitchell; sister-in-law, Penny Williams; and brother-in-law, Raymond Deel.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 37-years, Sandra Kay (Charles) Mitchell; two sons, Ricky Jonathan Mitchell and Jacob Michael Williams (Callie); canine companion, Titan; brothers, Harold (Carolyn) Mitchell of Haysi, VA, James (Wanda) Mitchell of Oakwood, VA, and Mike (Brenda) Mitchell of Hurley, VA; sisters, Jean Deel of Harman, VA, Gay (Ken) Compton of Prater, VA, Ledna (Harold) Woods of Prater, VA, and Marcella (Jack) Owens of Prater, VA; sister-in-law, Betty Mitchell.
Also, survived by several nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral Services for Rickey Ferrell Mitchell were conducted Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the Grundy Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in the Basil Mitchell Cemetery on Sunset Hollow.
Active Pallbearers were nephews.
Grundy Funeral Home was honored to serve the family of Rickey Ferrell Mitchell.