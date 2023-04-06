Rickey Ferrell Mitchell
RICKEY FERRELL MITCHELL, 60 years of age of the Prater section of Vansant, VA, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Born on July 12, 1962, he was the son of the late Basil and America (Deel) Mitchell. "Wise," as he was best known by loved ones, was a true friend to those who knew him, had a knack for dancing and making those around him laugh, as having a good time was important to him. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with his family, especially with his two sons.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Charlie Mitchell; sister-in-law, Penny Williams; and brother-in-law, Raymond Deel.

