RICHARD EUGENE WADDELL, age 68 of Grundy, Virginia passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at his home.
Born March 7, 1955, at Jolo, West Virginia, he was the son of the late James Ed Waddell and Fannie Louvicy Hagerman Waddell.
Richard was a retired coal miner and electrician, having 32 years at Island Creek VP5 as an electrician and Consol VP8. He enjoyed bluegrass music, working with his horses, attending horse shows, and his woodworking which he referred to as "his piddlin".
Richard enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and especially his three grandsons.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Brenda Waddell; and one brother, James Hagerman.
Survivors include his wife, Daphne Blankenship Waddell of Grundy, Virginia; Children, Richie Waddell and wife Vanessa of Taylorsville, North Carolina, Michael Waddell and wife Angela of Bristol, Virginia; Stepson, Aaron Blankenship of Iaeger, West Virginia; Grandchildren, Cade, Tate, and Sawyer Waddell; Siblings, Ray Waddell and wife Anita of Paynesville, West Virginia Curtis Waddell and wife Barbara of Meadowview, Virginia, Daisy Mae Estep and husband Lyman of Jolo, West Virginia.
Funeral services for Richard Eugene Waddell will be held on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the Family Worship Center, Marshall Highway in Jolo, West Virginia, with Charlie Rose officiating. Burial will follow in the Lawrence Mullins Cemetery, Panther Ridge Road, Grundy, Virginia.
The family will receive friends Wednesday evening, at 6:00 p.m. at the Family Worship Center. A service will be held at 7:00 p.m.
Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.
Virginia Funeral Home of Grundy, Virginia, is honored to serve the family of Richard Eugene Waddell.