REV. ROY LEE WILSON, age 80, of the Indian Creek section of Bee, Virginia went to be with the Lord on Thursday (May 25, 2023). Born May 12, 1943 in Sandy Ridge, Virginia, he was a son of the late Lee and Hazel Kiser Wilson. He spent his early life in the area, prior to moving to Northeast Maryland, where he worked for the Elkton Police Department. He was also formerly employed as a coal truck driver. He returned to the mountains of Southwest Virginia and devoted the remainder of his days to serving the people of his community and surrounding areas. He dedicated his life to the Lord on December 19,1976 and surrendered to the call to preach the Gospel beginning in 1977. In 1978, he was ordained as a Freewill Baptist Minister and served as the Pastor of Trinity Freewill Baptist Church for forty years. During his ministry, he preached over nine hundred funerals, with thirty-four of those being funerals for other ministers. He impacted countless lives simply by fulfilling the scripture found in Proverbs 18:24, A man that has friends must show himself friendly: and there is a friend that sticks closer than a brother. He enjoyed going hunting and being outdoors, but most of all he loved people, his church and his community. He truly had a desire for others to come to know his very best friend, Jesus Christ. His life was a testimony and his legacy will forever live in the hearts of those privileged to know him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Sherry Cummings; two sisters, Zelma and Lillian and one brother, Alden.
Survivors include his wife of sixty-one years, Delphia Wilson of the home; one daughter, Cheryl Duty and husband, Randall; grandsons, William and Brandon (Andrea); granddaughters, Crystal, Amber and Ashley; great-grandchildren, Landon, Olivia and Brittani; three brothers, Curt, Lonnie and Giles; several nieces, nephews, a host of friends and church family also survive.
Funeral services were conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Honaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Denver Sutherland, Rev. Jason Reynolds and Rev. Edward Tiller officiating. Interment followed in the Wilson Cemetery at Sandy Ridge, Virginia.
Pallbearers were Rick Barton, Rick Cornett, Denver Barton, D.J. Barton, Wayne Baldwin, Tommy Gilbert, Kyle Ratliff and Linton Deel.
Honorary pallbearers were Randall Duty, Richard Duty, Rodney Duty, Guy Tiller, Roger Gilbert, Clifford Church, Muril Presley, Hurley Ratliff, Lonnie Fuller, Rick Boyd, Harold Hackney, Jack Ball, Brandon Duty, Martin Ratliff, Clemon Jackson, Don Wampler and Carlos Blankenship.
The family received friends after 5 p.m. Tuesday at Honaker Funeral Home, where an evening service was conducted at 7 p.m. with Rev. Gary Sullivan and Rev. Bill Crawford officiating.