RALPH ERNEST ROBINSON, 73 years of age of Grundy, VA, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023 at his home with his family by his side. Born October 28, 1949 in Grundy, VA, he was the son of the late Arbra and Marie Runyons Robinson.
Ralph was a retired mechanic and surface coal miner, enjoyed tinkering, fishing and working on old vehicles. He was a member of Grundy Church of Christ, aloving husband, father, great-grandfather, and brother.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Betty Sue Robinson, and Pansy Deel; brothers, Arbra Robinson, Jr., Danny Lee Robinson, James L. Robinson, and J. T. Robinson; and granddaughter, Emily Stiltner.
Survivors include his loving wife of thirty-eight years, Mavis Jane Stiltner Robinson of Grundy, VA; daughters, Alisha Hope Stiltner and husband Greg of TN, Sandra Fuller and husband David of Grundy, VA; son, Teddy Dale Fuller and wife Sabrina of Mouthcard, KY; sisters, Wanda Kay Slone and husband James, Kathy Mitcheum and Kimberly Robinson all of Grundy, VA; brother, Bobby Robinson and wife Alice of Tazewell, VA.
He is also survived by his grandchildren, Shaun Fuller, RyanFuller, Dalton Fuller, Teddy Dean "Bud" Fuller and wife Teah, ShandiFuller, Austin Stiltner, Corey Stiltner and wife Nikki, Haley Mullins,and Skyla Fuller; great-grandchildren Xander Fuller, Natalie Fuller, Jaxson Fuller, Aleah Fuller, Kaden Cline, Haley Compton, Gracie Stiltner and Cayde Stiltner; several nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral service for Ralph Ernest Robinson was held at the Shortridge-Ramey Funeral Home Chapel of Grundy, VA, Monday, March 20, 2023 at 12:00 noon with Evangelist Dennis Wimmer officiating. Burial followed in the Mountain Valley Memorial Park, Big Rock, VA.
Active pallbearers were his family and friends.
The family received friends at the Shortridge-Ramey Funeral Home Chapel, Grundy, VA, Sunday, after 6:00 p.m.