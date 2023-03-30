Ralph Ernest Robinson
SYSTEM

RALPH ERNEST ROBINSON, 73 years of age of Grundy, VA, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023 at his home with his family by his side. Born October 28, 1949 in Grundy, VA, he was the son of the late Arbra and Marie Runyons Robinson.

Ralph was a retired mechanic and surface coal miner, enjoyed tinkering, fishing and working on old vehicles. He was a member of Grundy Church of Christ, aloving husband, father, great-grandfather, and brother.

Featured Local Savings

Recommended for you