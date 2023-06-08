Perry Slone
PERRY SLONE, 80 years of age of the Puncheon Camp section of Hurley, VA, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at the Pikeville Medical Center following an extended illness. Born in Buchanan County, he was the sonof the late Vincent and Lucy (Taylor) Slone. He was a lifelong resident of Buchanan County and was of the Freewill Baptist faith. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather and was a retired coal miner. Perry enjoyed woodworking and gardening and was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers and four sisters; one grandson, Marvin Alex Dotson.

