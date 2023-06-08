PERRY SLONE, 80 years of age of the Puncheon Camp section of Hurley, VA, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at the Pikeville Medical Center following an extended illness. Born in Buchanan County, he was the sonof the late Vincent and Lucy (Taylor) Slone. He was a lifelong resident of Buchanan County and was of the Freewill Baptist faith. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather and was a retired coal miner. Perry enjoyed woodworking and gardening and was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers and four sisters; one grandson, Marvin Alex Dotson.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Dorothy Rose (Dotson) Slone of Hurley, VA; daughters, Cathy and husband Marvin Dotson, Francis and husband Robert Spencer, Wanda and husband Dennis Hurley; sons, Lawrence and wife Becky Slone, Bruce and wife Melody Slone, Perry Jr. Slone and girlfriend Nicole Clevinger; 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and onegreat-great-grandchild.
Also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Featured Local Savings
Friends called at the Jackson Chapel Freewill Baptist Saturday and Sunday at 6:00 p.m. with services at 7:00 p.m.
Funeral Services for Perry Slone were conducted Monday, June 5, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the Jackson Chapel Freewill Baptist with Kenny Jackson, Mike Jackson, Paul Rife and Hassel Rife officiating with burial following in the Spencer Cemetery on Puncheon Camp.
Active Pallbearers were Brandon Slone, Dewayne Hurley, Allen Spencer, Austin Slone, Cameron Wilson, Brady Slone, Jeffery Spencer, Peyton Slone and Kenneth Lell.
Grundy Funeral Home was honored to serve the family of PerrySlone.