"PENNY" GRIZZEL BEVINS, 77 years of age of Grundy, VA, passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023 at her home with her family by her side. Born June 22, 1945 in Dickenson County, VA, she was the daughter of the late James Joshua and Eliza Elton Lee Grizzel.
"Penny" attended Bluefield College, Summa Cum Laude, was an avid reader, amember of the Buchanan County Library's Book Club, and a published author. She liked music, to collect knick knacks, cook, work in her flower garden, and was an avid artist. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Wanda Grizzel and daughter-in-law, Heather Bevins.
Featured Local Savings
Survivors include her loving husband of fifty-seven years, Carl David Bevins of Grundy, VA; sons, Robert "Bobby" Bevins of Kingsport, TN, David Bevins ofGrundy, VA; brother, James E. Grizzel and wife Jane of Greenwood, IN, sister, Patsy Grizzel of Verona, VA; brother, John L. Grizzel of Coeburn, VA.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, C. J. Bevins, Hayden Bevins, True Bevins, Jonah Bevins, McKenna Bevins, Hannah Bevins, Santana Bevins, specialaunt, Gay Deel, lifetime best friend, Shirley Belcher and special friend, Julia Belcher and all her friends at the library.
A Memorial Service for "Penny" Grizzel Bevins was held at the Shortridge-Ramey Funeral Home Chapel of Grundy, VA, Monday, May 8, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. with Evangelist Mike Rife officiating. Burial followed in the Mountain Valley Memorial Park, Big Rock, Virginia.
The family received friends at the Shortridge-Ramey Funeral Home after 12:00 noon Monday, until the Memorial hour of 1:00 p.m.