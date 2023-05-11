Penny Grizzel Bevins
SYSTEM

"PENNY" GRIZZEL BEVINS, 77 years of age of Grundy, VA, passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023 at her home with her family by her side. Born June 22, 1945 in Dickenson County, VA, she was the daughter of the late James Joshua and Eliza Elton Lee Grizzel.

"Penny" attended Bluefield College, Summa Cum Laude, was an avid reader, amember of the Buchanan County Library's Book Club, and a published author. She liked music, to collect knick knacks, cook, work in her flower garden, and was an avid artist. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.

Featured Local Savings

Recommended for you