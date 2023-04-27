Pauline Ward Matney Smith
PAULINE WARD MATNEY SMITH, 83 years of age of Grundy, VA, passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023 at her home. Born June 4, 1939 in Keen Mountain, VA, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Ida Horn Ward.

Pauline was a devoted Christian and member of Vansant Baptist Church. She was a former co-owner of The Dixie Cafeteria and owner/operator of Anchor Restaurant, enjoyed bowling, doing laundry, Crossword Puzzles and Word Search. Most of all, she loved spending time caring for her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, niece and friend.

