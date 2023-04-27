PAULINE WARD MATNEY SMITH, 83 years of age of Grundy, VA, passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023 at her home. Born June 4, 1939 in Keen Mountain, VA, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Ida Horn Ward.
Pauline was a devoted Christian and member of Vansant Baptist Church. She was a former co-owner of The Dixie Cafeteria and owner/operator of Anchor Restaurant, enjoyed bowling, doing laundry, Crossword Puzzles and Word Search. Most of all, she loved spending time caring for her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, niece and friend.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Alan "Loose Jaw" Smith; brothers, Jim Ward and Lloyd Ward, Jr.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Becky Bartley and husband Sammy of Grundy, VA; sister, Nancy Beasley of Keen Mountain, VA; brother, Milton Ward and wife Joann of Belfast, VA; grandson, Keegan Bartley and wife Katelyn of Grundy, VA; great-grandson, Bowen Winston Bartley; nieces, Regina Ward and husband Gerald, Teresa Smith; nephews, Tim Ward and wife Donna, Gary Ward, James Ward and special nephew like a son, Keith Ward and companion Tammy Dotson; step-daughter, Pam Smith and husband Delvin of Riverbank, CA, and several friends including her special friends, Genetta Looney, Alma Ruth Rife, and Evalena Mutter, special aunts, Creda Horn and Helen Meadows, and Assistant Care Giver Krystal Houk.
Funeral service for Pauline Ward Matney Smith was held at the Vansant Baptist Church, Vansant, VA, Monday, April 17, 2023 at 12:00 noon with Dr. Stanley G. Parris and Pastor Jody Breeding officiating. Entombment followed in the Greenhills Memory Gardens, Claypool Hill, VA.
Active pallbearers were Randy Vandyke, David Thornbury, David Owens, Mark Mutter, Scotty Cox, Jim Pittman, Phil Vandyke, Kermit Rowe, Jeff McClanahan, Gerald Ward, Briggs Parris and Glenn Parris.
Honorary pallbearers were Dr. J. G. Patel, Travis Fiser, B. D. Robertson, Tass Robertson, Akshat Patel, Aaron Gray, Evangelist Mike Rife, David Compton, Jim Matney, Tim Matney, Mike Stiltner, Danny Lowe, Robert Randolph, Patrick Stiltner and James Lee Keen.
The family received friends at the Vansant Baptist Church at Vansant, VA, Sunday, after 6:00 p.m., followed by a song service at 7:00 p.m.