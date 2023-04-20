Mervil Stiltner Rowe
MERVIL STILTNER ROWE, 89, passed April 10, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Rowe was born April, 6, 1934 to the late Gilmer and Lillie Ramey Stiltner. Mrs. Rowe loved to cook, cater, quilt and sew. She also enjoyed traveling always having a bag packed ready to go. She was a member of Painter Creek Church of Christ where she loved spending time with her church family. Above all, she loved spending time with her family.

