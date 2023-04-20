MERVIL STILTNER ROWE, 89, passed April 10, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Rowe was born April, 6, 1934 to the late Gilmer and Lillie Ramey Stiltner. Mrs. Rowe loved to cook, cater, quilt and sew. She also enjoyed traveling always having a bag packed ready to go. She was a member of Painter Creek Church of Christ where she loved spending time with her church family. Above all, she loved spending time with her family.
Including her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Eddie Rowe; five brothers, Ersel Stiltner, Clifford Stiltner, Mack Stiltner, Edd Stiltner, Hank Stiltner; one sister, Geneva Stiltner.
Survivors include, three daughters, Nancy Owens, Sharon Kennedyand husband Gale, and Becki Branham and husband Jerry Jr.; one brother, Ervin Stiltner and wife Inga; two sisters, Brenda Ashby and husband Don, and Downeda Wallace and husband Jay; six grandchildren, Angie Walkup and husband Brad, Krystal Compton and husband Randy, Denyse Coram, Jessica Branham, Seth Sauer and wife Lauren, and Sara Miles; 13 great grandchildren; also, several nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Painter Creek Church of Christ. A funeral service was held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2023 at Painter Creek Church of Christ with Minister Mark Gaminde officiating. A committal service followed at 2:30 p.m. at Mountain View Memorial Park, Grundy, VA. Those attending met at the cemetery by 2:15 p.m.
Pallbearers were family and friends.
Honorary pallbearers were the men of Painter Creek Church of Christ.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Caris Hospice, especially Lindsey, Miranda, Tommy Jo and Robin, for the great care that was given to Ms. Rowe.
Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services was honored to serve the Rowe family.