MEMORIAL SERVICE There will be a memorial service held for Virginia Howell on May 20, 2023, 3:00 p.m. at the Blackey Baptist Church, Hurley, Virginia, with Eugene Whited officiating. The Virginia Funeral Home of Grundy, Virginia, is in charge of the arrangements.