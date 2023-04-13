MARY ELIZABETH STILTNER SPENCER, 71 years of age of the Home Creek section of Grundy, Virginia, went to her Heavenly Home Wednesday, March 29th, 2023, 11:00 p.m. at her home with her children by her side following an extended illness. She was born September 28, 1951, in Buchanan County. She was the daughter of the late Clayton Stiltner and Hattie Josephine (McClanahan) Stiltner.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Spencer of almost 40 years; infant sister, Claytina; brothers, Thomas 'Dewey' Stiltner, Jesse James Stiltner, Fred Stiltner, and Roy Stiltner.
She is survived by three children, one son, Bobby Spencer of Grundy, VA; two daughters, Michele Spencer of Home Creek VA and Jennifer Spencer of Home Creek, VA; four grandchildren, Braden Spencer, Kaitlyn Spencer, Matthew Spencer, and Brody Spencer; one sister, Cheryl Sexton; seven half-sisters, Carolyn Belcher, Brenda Bennett, Virginia Justice, Anita Coleman, Sue Jones, Teresa Arrington, and Helen Stiltner; one brother, Tommy Stiltner; three half-brothers, Michael Stiltner, Anthony "Jake" Stiltner, and Herman Stiltner. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Mary was a homemaker. She had many different roles throughout her life. She worked as a caregiver for 30 years for a wonderful couple that she loved dearly, and they became as close to her as a mother and father. She worked for Buchanan County Schools as a custodian, at Ratliff's Farm and Home Supply, Italian Village, and the Buchanan First Presbyterian church, just to name a few.
Mary and her husband Clarence enjoyed going out to dinner together, playing bingo, and they loved nature. They would hike in the mountains together and go ginseng hunting. Mary loved being crafty and creative. She loved sewing, quilting, and crocheting, cooking, and baking. She loved to make homemade candy, fudge, and apple pies.
She loved her children and grandchildren and was proud of them. She was very active in their lives, including sports and academics. She was very involved and supportive.
She was of the Baptist Faith and was a previous member at the Mouthcard Baptist Church. She participated in church functions for many years. She was baptized September 27, 1981. She had the baptism certificate framed and sitting on a shelf in her bedroom. She was like everyone else, far from perfect, and would be the first to admit it. However, she was proud of God. She prayed and asked for forgiveness, and she taught her children to love and know God. She loved her family!
She was a hard worker and had such an amazing personality. Everyone who knew her, loved her. She was a strong, independent, honest woman. She always said what was on her mind, which people admired. She was very funny, "one of a kind," "crackerjack," and among other things, they would say.
She had a love of birds, enjoyed her bird feeders, and she loved her flowers and vegetable garden. She loved nature, animals, and her three beloved dogs, Ray, Sissy, and Missy.
All of Mary's direct and extended family will miss her terribly, as will her many friends, and unnamed others, whose lives she positively affected. All of them take solace in knowing that she is in Heaven with her mother, father, husband, siblings, and the multitude of others to lengthy to list.
In accordance with Mary's wishes, her body will be cremated.
Visitation for Mary was held on Monday, April 10, 2023, 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Grundy Bible Church, Riverside Drive, Grundy, Virginia. A service began at 7:00 p.m. at the church, with Don Ashby officiating.
A funeral service was conducted on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 2:00 p.m. at the Grundy Bible Church, Grundy, Virginia. Interment of ashes followed at her final resting place at Mountain Valley Memorial Park, Big Rock, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers the family will accept donations to help with funeral expenses.
The Virginia Funeral Home of Grundy, Virginia, was honored to serve the family of Mary Elizabeth Stiltner Spencer.