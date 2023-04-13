Mary Elizabeth Stiltner Spencer
SYSTEM

MARY ELIZABETH STILTNER SPENCER, 71 years of age of the Home Creek section of Grundy, Virginia, went to her Heavenly Home Wednesday, March 29th, 2023, 11:00 p.m. at her home with her children by her side following an extended illness. She was born September 28, 1951, in Buchanan County. She was the daughter of the late Clayton Stiltner and Hattie Josephine (McClanahan) Stiltner.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Spencer of almost 40 years; infant sister, Claytina; brothers, Thomas 'Dewey' Stiltner, Jesse James Stiltner, Fred Stiltner, and Roy Stiltner.

Featured Local Savings

Recommended for you