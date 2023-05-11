LORETTA BLANKENSHIP, age 87 of Hurley, Virginia, passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023, at her home. Born October 8, 1935, at Paw Paw, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Jessie Scarberry and Dorothy Estep Scarberry.
Loretta's hobbies include gardening, quilting, cooking, crossword puzzles, and reading her bible. But her biggest joy was taking care of her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by several sisters and brothers.
Survivors include daughters, Anna Ray Boyd and husband Greg of Vansant, Virginia, Wilma Maloney of Lexington, Kentucky, Allison Stanley and husband Brad of Haysi, Virginia; sons, Byron Blankenship and wife Debi of Swords Creek, Virginia, Anthony Jerome Blankenship of Hurley, Virginia; grandchildren, Adam Blankenship and wife Jill of Abingdon, Virginia, Chaz Blankenship and wife Holly of Swords Creek, Virginia, Jessica Childress and husband Jacob of Bethune, South Carolina, Wesley Maloney of Lexington, Kentucky, Joshua Maloney of Lexington, Kentucky, Aaron Boyd of Vansant, Virginia, Ethan Stanley of Haysi, Virginia; great-grandchildren, Brooke, Chloe, Maddelynn, Parker, Macie, Cambrie, and one great-granddaughter on the way; sisters, Ida Mae Dotson and husband Howard of Paw Paw, Kentucky, Bonnie Hurley and husband Ervin of Hurley, Virginia, Della Faye Fields and husband Dennis of Clintwood, Virginia.
She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services for Loretta Blankenship were held on Friday, May 5, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at the Mill Fork Freewill Baptist Church, PawPaw, Kentucky with Michael Casey and other Freewill Baptist ministers officiating. Burial will follow in the Blankenship Cemetery, Swan Fork Lane, Hurley, Virginia.
The family received friends Thursday evening 6:00 p.m. at the Mill Fork Freewill Baptist Church. A service was held at 7:00 p.m.
A special thanks to Special Care Hospice and hospice nurse, Kayla Stump.
Serving as pallbearers were Wesley Maloney, Joshua Maloney, Chaz Blankenship, Adam Blankenship, Aaron Boyd, Ethan Stanley, Brad Stanley, Greg Boyd, and Parker Blankenship.
The Virginia Funeral Home of Grundy, Virginia, was honored to serve the family of Loretta Blankenship.