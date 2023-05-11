Loretta Blankenship
LORETTA BLANKENSHIP, age 87 of Hurley, Virginia, passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023, at her home. Born October 8, 1935, at Paw Paw, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Jessie Scarberry and Dorothy Estep Scarberry.

Loretta's hobbies include gardening, quilting, cooking, crossword puzzles, and reading her bible. But her biggest joy was taking care of her family.

