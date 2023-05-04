LORAINE WAYNE FREEMAN, age 90 of Grundy, Virginia, passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023, at the Heritage Hall Nursing Home, Grundy,Virginia. Born October 18, 1932, in Calahan, Kansas, he was the son of the late Lloyd Freeman and Florence Magee Freeman. He was a retired engineer and teacher. Wayne was a veteran, having served in in the United States Navy and the United States Air Force. He retired from the United States Air Force with 20 years of service as a captain. He was a member of the Grundy Baptist Church in Grundy, Virginia.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Stella Castle Fletcher Freeman.
Survivors include, children, Robert Freeman and wife Pat of Santa Fe, New Mexico, Janet Opp and husband Steve of Cheyenne, Wyoming, James Freeman and wife Ann of Thornton, Colorado; grandchildren, Darcy and Victor; brothers and sisters, Nina Sonnenberg and husband Vance of Charlotte, North Carolina, Wyona Batman of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Lita Hill and husband Allen of Colbran, Colorado, Anita Huiat of Tucson, Arizona.
A funeral service for Loraine Wayne Freeman was held on Monday, May 1, 2023, 7:00 p.m. at the Virginia Funeral Home Chapel, Grundy, Virginia, with Curtis Crouse and C.J. Stacy officiating. A military service began at 7:00 p.m. with the American Legion and the John Ratliff Post 164 and VFW 7360 officiating. The family received friends at 6:00 p.m.
The Virginia Funeral Home of Grundy, Virginia, was proud to serve the family of Loraine Wayne Freeman.