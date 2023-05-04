Loraine Wayne Freeman
LORAINE WAYNE FREEMAN, age 90 of Grundy, Virginia, passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023, at the Heritage Hall Nursing Home, Grundy,Virginia. Born October 18, 1932, in Calahan, Kansas, he was the son of the late Lloyd Freeman and Florence Magee Freeman. He was a retired engineer and teacher. Wayne was a veteran, having served in in the United States Navy and the United States Air Force. He retired from the United States Air Force with 20 years of service as a captain. He was a member of the Grundy Baptist Church in Grundy, Virginia.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Stella Castle Fletcher Freeman.

