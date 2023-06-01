LAURA VIRGINIA LESTER CRAWFORD, age 84, of Hurley, Virginia, went to her Heavenly Home on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at the Pikeville Medical Center, Pikeville, Kentucky.
She was born on March 16, 1939, in Mohawk, West Virginia, to the late Stewart Lester and Nora Myrtle Hurley Lester.
Laura was a homemaker. She was of the Holiness Faith and wasa member of the Hurley Church of God in Jesus Name at Hurley, Virginia. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and mother-in-law. She enjoyed bowling, gardening, quilting, and reading her Bible. She also loved and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by loving husband, Edward Lee Crawford; son, Everette Stewart (Tiny) Crawford; daughter, Charlene Denise Helton; infant brother, Wendell Lester; brother, Rufus Winford (Buck) Lester; two sisters, Hazel Marie Fifer and Mandy Jane Horn; and nephew, George Stewart Lester.
Survivors include, one granddaughter, Kristen Nicole Hibbitts and husband Greg of Grundy, Virginia; two grandsons, Michael Crawford of Hurley, Virginia, Shane Crawford of Hurley, Virginia; one great-granddaughter, Autumn Jayne Hibbitts of Grundy, Virginia; three sisters, Barbara Deloris Whited of Grundy, Virginia, Beatrice White of Rhoadesville, Virginia, Mildred Ann "Blondie" Stiltner and husband Jaycee of Grundy, Virginia; one daughter-in-law, Joyce Crawford of Hurley, Virginia.
She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
There a service was held for Laura Virginia Crawford at the Virginia Funeral Home Chapel, Grundy,
Virginia, Friday, May 26, 2023, 7:00 p.m., with Greg Hibbitts and Tim Brown officiating. The family received friends at 6:00 p.m.
A funeral service for Laura Virginia Crawford was held on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Virginia Funeral Home, Grundy, Virginia, at 1:00 p.m. Burial followed at the Mountain Valley Memorial Park, Big Rock, Virginia.
Serving as pallbearers were Shane Crawford, Michael Crawford, Greg Hibbitts, Todd Justus, Hunter Phillips, and Eric Stiltner.
The Virginia Funeral Home of Grundy, Virginia, was honored to serve the family of Laura Virginia Lester Crawford.