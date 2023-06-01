Laura Virginia Lester Crawford
LAURA VIRGINIA LESTER CRAWFORD, age 84, of Hurley, Virginia, went to her Heavenly Home on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at the Pikeville Medical Center, Pikeville, Kentucky.

She was born on March 16, 1939, in Mohawk, West Virginia, to the late Stewart Lester and Nora Myrtle Hurley Lester.

