JOHN HENRY BLANKENSHIP, age 96, of Hurley, VA, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 26, 2023, at his home. He was born February 28, 1927, in Buchanan County, VA, to the late Paris and Cardie Blankenship. He wasa Coal Miner, loved to garden and tend to his cattle; he was a member of Pine Grove Old Regular Baptist Church for 66-years where he professed his love for Christ early in his life on October 20, 1957.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 71-years, Ada Blankenship; daughter, Penny Sue Blankenship; four sons, Billy Ray, Delbert, Thurman and Franky Ray; four sisters, Edna and Glady McNeely, Elsie Allen and Francis Beckner; a special friend who was like a son to him, Herbert McCoy; and eight grandkids.
Survivors include three daughters, Phyllis Hurley of Stopover, KY, Lois Prater and Lisa Daniels both of Hurley, VA; three daughters-in-Law, Brenda, Geraldine and Tavie Blankenship; grandkids, Kim (Johnny) Daniels, Reco (Rhonda) Ferrell, Jody (Susie) Ferrell, Brandon Prater, Kelly (Jody) Matney, David John (Sam) Prater, Chasity (Rick) Wooten, Michelle (Scott) McClanahan, Regina Hodges, Charelene Blankenship, Micheal (Ticie) Blankenship, Johnny (Eileen) Blankenship, James Blankenship, Sherman (Heather) Blankenship; sister, Margret Osborn; brother and sister-in-Law, Daniel and Opal Matney; two special friends, Elbert Mullins and Dale Shortridge along with a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.
Also, survive by 45 great-grandkids, 25 great-great-grandkids and several nieces and nephews.
Friends called at the Pine Grove Old Regular Baptist Church Sunday and Monday evenings at 6:00 p.m. with services at 7:00 p.m. with Danny Hurley, Danny McCoy and Bradley Matney officiating.
A Special Graveside Services for John Henry Blankenship was conducted Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. in the yard of his Home Place on Guesses Fork, Hurley, VA, with Preacher Larry Rife and Brother David Ashby officiating with burial following in the Justice Family Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers were Matthew Justice, Leslie McCoy, J.D. Daniels, Nathan Dotson, Reco Ferrell, Jody Ferrell, David Prater, Brandon Prater, James Blankenship, Johnny Blankenship, Sherman Blankenship, Zack Hurley, Scott McClanahan, Alex Cole, Anthony Hurley and Rick Wooten.
Grundy Funeral Home was honored to serve the family of John Henry Blankenship.