John Henry Blankenship
JOHN HENRY BLANKENSHIP, age 96, of Hurley, VA, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 26, 2023, at his home. He was born February 28, 1927, in Buchanan County, VA, to the late Paris and Cardie Blankenship. He wasa Coal Miner, loved to garden and tend to his cattle; he was a member of Pine Grove Old Regular Baptist Church for 66-years where he professed his love for Christ early in his life on October 20, 1957.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 71-years, Ada Blankenship; daughter, Penny Sue Blankenship; four sons, Billy Ray, Delbert, Thurman and Franky Ray; four sisters, Edna and Glady McNeely, Elsie Allen and Francis Beckner; a special friend who was like a son to him, Herbert McCoy; and eight grandkids.

