JIMMY "JIM" WAYNE LOCKHART, 76 years of age of Vansant, VA went to be with the Lord Saturday, May 20, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family after a four‑year battle with Leukemia. Born March 21, 1947, in Prater, VA he was the son of the late Elmer Lockhart and Mae L Bird.
Jim faithfully served his country in the United States Army for three years during the Vietnam Conflict, was a member of Looney's Chapel United Methodist Church for 50 plus years, and was the owner, operator of Jimy Lockhart Trucking, and Poppy's Inflatables. Jim loved gardening, hunting, spending time on the mountain, and being outdoors. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his family, including his four grandchildren, Hunter, Hannah, Avery, and Walker. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.
In addition to his parents and grandparents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Arbutus Lockhart and stepfather William Bird.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Linda Looney Lockhart of Vansant, VA; daughters, Cindy (Ralph) Hurley of Jefferson City, TN and Jennifer (Dave) Gearles of Vansant, VA; son, Kenny (Wendy) Lockhart of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren, Hunter (Ansley) Hurley and Hannah Hurley of Jefferson City, TN and Avery Lockhart and Walker Lockhart of Knoxville, TN.
He is also survived by brothers, Don Lockhart, Russell Lockhart, Matt Bird, and Jimmy Bird.
Active Pallbearers were Chris Looney, Bryan Looney, Mark Cook, Benjamin Looney, Hunter Hurley, Walker Lockhart, Scotty Owens, Donnie Lockhart, and Mark Lockhart.
Honorary Pallbearers were Bob Looney, Kendall Looney, Sam Looney, Curtis Hess, David Sims, and the men of Looney's Chapel United Methodist Church.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses of the Oncology Department at Russell County Medical Center for the care and compassion shown to them and Jim during their time of need.
Funeral services for Jimmy "Jim" Wayne Lockhart were conducted Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the Shortridge‑RameyFuneral Home Chapel, Keen Mountain, VA with Reverend J.N. Howard and Pastor Donnie Bailey officiating with burial following in the Looney Mountain Cemetery, Leemaster Rd., Vansant VA.
The family received friends at the funeral home after 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2023, until the service hour of 1:00 p.m.