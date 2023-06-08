Jimmy "Jim" Wayne Lockhart
JIMMY "JIM" WAYNE LOCKHART, 76 years of age of Vansant, VA went to be with the Lord Saturday, May 20, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family after a four‑year battle with Leukemia. Born March 21, 1947, in Prater, VA he was the son of the late Elmer Lockhart and Mae L Bird.

Jim faithfully served his country in the United States Army for three years during the Vietnam Conflict, was a member of Looney's Chapel United Methodist Church for 50 plus years, and was the owner, operator of Jimy Lockhart Trucking, and Poppy's Inflatables. Jim loved gardening, hunting, spending time on the mountain, and being outdoors. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his family, including his four grandchildren, Hunter, Hannah, Avery, and Walker. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.

