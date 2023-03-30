JERRY DILLO "J. D." JACKSON, 76 years of age of Grundy, VA, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. Born September 7, 1946 in Dickenson County, VA, he was the son of the late Donald and Eula Sykes Jackson.
"J. D." was a retired coal miner and truck driver, having last worked for Estep Coal Company. He was a mechanic and loved to work on cars and keep them clean. He loved his dog Maggie, but most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Ann Stiltner and precious granddaughter Lynzie Jackson.
Featured Local Savings
Survivors include his loving wife of fifty-seven years, Patricia Ann Owens Jackson of Grundy, VA; sons Mark Jackson and wife Freda of Vansant, VA, Timothy "T. J." Jackson and wife Rebecca of Hildebran, NC; sisters Nancy Jackson of Davenport, VA, Bonnie Jackson of Charlotte, NC, Janet Rogers and husband Roy of Abingdon, VA, Carol Fletcher and husband Mark of Vansant, VA, Sherry Jackson of Lebanon, VA; brothers Larry Jackson of Davenport, VA, David Jackson and wife Brenda of Bristol, VA, Danny Jackson and wife Debbie of Council, VA, Gary Jackson and wife Kathy of Bee, VA.
He was also survived by his grandchildren Jodie Mitchell and husband Ryan, Kadie Skeens and husband Aaron; great-grandchildren Adalyn Mitchell, Kinsley Mitchell, Lilly Skeens, a host of special nieces and nephews, and his special canine companion Maggie Jackson.
Funeral service for Jerry Dillo "J. D." Jackson were held at the Shortridge-Ramey Funeral Home Chapel of Grundy, VA, Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 12:00 noon with Pastors Jodi Breeding and Shea Shrader officiating. Entombment followed in the Mountain Valley Memorial Park Mausoleum, Big Rock, VA.
Active pallbearers were Ryan Mitchell, Aaron Skeens, Cody Jackson, RyanJackson, Dustin Stiltner, Brandon Stiltner, Gerald Jackson and Mike Baldwin.
Honorary pallbearers were Blaine Thompson, James Estep, Roger Wilson, JoeRatliff and Peggy Lowe.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Special Care Hospice, the staffof Heritage Hall, and his caregiver Margaret Childress.
The family received friends at the Shortridge-Ramey Funeral Home Chapel ofGrundy, VA, Monday, after 6:00 p.m. with evening service held at 7:00 p.m.