JERRY DILLO "J. D." JACKSON, 76 years of age of Grundy, VA, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. Born September 7, 1946 in Dickenson County, VA, he was the son of the late Donald and Eula Sykes Jackson.

"J. D." was a retired coal miner and truck driver, having last worked for Estep Coal Company. He was a mechanic and loved to work on cars and keep them clean. He loved his dog Maggie, but most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother.

