JACKIEJEANARMESJACKIEJEANARMES

JACKIE JEAN ARMES, 74 years of age of Grundy, VA, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2023, at the University of Virginia Hospital, Charlottesville, VA, surrounded by those she loved the most, her dear husband and cherished daughter. Born November 17, 1948, in Grundy, VA, she was the daughter of Garnie (Matney) Stacy and the late Burlen Stacy. She was a lifelong resident of Buchanan County and was a graduate of Bluefield College and retired from Grundy Hospital after 21 years of dedicated service.
Josh fondly remembers that Jackie was in a blue Pontiac with her three sisters, at the Rainbow Drive-in when they first met. They were married 47 years.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sister, Della Mae Stacy.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Josh V. Armes; mother, Garnie Stacy; devoted daughter, Crystal M. Armes and fiancé Andrew W. Johnson.
Also left to mourn her passing, her brothers, W. Ray (Kathy) Stacy, Junior B. (Joann) Stacy, Donald L. Stacy; sisters, Lois Faye Kinser and Vonda Hurley; and many nieces and nephews.
There was no quit in Jackie. No matter how sick she was, she remained strong and never stopped fighting. Just because she is no longer here, it doesn't mean she lost her fight. Her joy for life, and spirit live on in those who knew her and loved her.
Friends called at the Grundy Funeral Home Chapel Friday, April 28, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. with services at 7:00 p.m.
Funeral Services for Jackie Jean Armes were conducted Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the Grundy Funeral Home Chapel with Gary Estep and George Baker officiating with burial following in Greenhills Memory Gardens, Claypool Hill, VA.
Active Pallbearers were Brian Looney, Estel Crouse, Randy Bostic, James Church, Austin King, Brad Hurley and his two sons, Conner and Jase.
Honorary Pallbearers were Junior Stacey and Walter Ray Stacey.