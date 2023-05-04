JACKIEJEANARMESJACKIEJEANARMES
JACKIE JEAN ARMES, 74 years of age of Grundy, VA, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2023, at the University of Virginia Hospital, Charlottesville, VA, surrounded by those she loved the most, her dear husband and cherished daughter. Born November 17, 1948, in Grundy, VA, she was the daughter of Garnie (Matney) Stacy and the late Burlen Stacy. She was a lifelong resident of Buchanan County and was a graduate of Bluefield College and retired from Grundy Hospital after 21 years of dedicated service.

Josh fondly remembers that Jackie was in a blue Pontiac with her three sisters, at the Rainbow Drive-in when they first met. They were married 47 years.

