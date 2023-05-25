Heath Bradley Harrison
HEATH BRADLEY HARRISON, age 51, of Big Rock, Virginia, went to his Heavenly Home on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Buchanan General Hospital in Grundy, Virginia, after a short battle with cancer. Born February 22, 1972, he was the son of Luther Harrison and the late Mary Taylor Harrison of Big Rock, Virginia.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sherry Ramey.

