HEATH BRADLEY HARRISON, age 51, of Big Rock, Virginia, went to his Heavenly Home on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Buchanan General Hospital in Grundy, Virginia, after a short battle with cancer. Born February 22, 1972, he was the son of Luther Harrison and the late Mary Taylor Harrison of Big Rock, Virginia.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sherry Ramey.
Heath was a lifelong resident of Buchanan County, and he graduated from Grundy High School, with the class of 1990. He attended Southwest VirginiaCommunity College and graduated with a degree in Business administration and psychology. He graduated with a BS degree in Organizational Management and Business from Bluefield University and a Masters in Business Administration from King University.
Featured Local Savings
Heath was a member of the Vansant Baptist Church, Vansant Virginia. He was a member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Southwest Chapter, Southwest Virginia Sportsmen, Southwest Virginia Chapter of Wild Turkey Federation, the Little River Hunting Club, and a member of the Big Rock Volunteer Fire Department. Heath was a member of the Buchanan County School Board System, representing the Rocklick District for the last twelve years.
Heath was an avid sportsman and enjoyed hunting, especially with his daughters. He loved sports, especially Grundy Golden Wave and the Steelers. He enjoyed cooking, playing Fortnite, and traveling, especially to Disney World and to the beach with his family.
Heath was employed by JRN Incorporated (Kentucky Fried Chicken) for thirty-three years. His first job was as a dishwasher at the age of 18, and he worked his way up the ladder to Executive Merit Administrator and traveled in eleven different states.
Survivors include, his loving wife of 23 years, Pamela Elswick Harrison of Big Rock, Virginia; two daughters, Molly Grace Harrison and Chloe Alise Harrison of Big Rock, Virginia; father, Luther Harrison of Big Rock, Virginia; brother, Tony Harrison and spouse Sherry of Grapevine, Kentucky; in-laws, Danny and Darlene Elswick of Big Rock, Virginia; sisters-in-law, Tammy Potter and husband Tim of Big Rock, Virginia, Michelle Roark and husband David of Big Rock, Virginia, Nikki McCowan and husband Woody of Haysi, Virginia; special "Son", Sheldon Matney of Hurley, Virginia.
He is also survived by his nieces, Megan Potter, Alyssa Potter, Emilee Potter, Kami Roark, Kelley and Kristy Ward, two great-nieces, Easton and Harper Potter, and one great-nephew, Weston Potter.
There was a service and song service for Heath Bradley Harrisonon Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 7:00 p.m., at the Virginia Funeral Home Chapel, Grundy, Virginia, with Eugene Whited and Jody Breeding officiating. Singers included the Vansant Baptist Choir, Jordan Elswick, and Megan Wolford. The family received friends at 6:00 p.m.
A funeral service for Heath Harrison was held on Wednesday, May 17, 2:00 p.m., at the Virginia Funeral Home, Grundy, Virginia, with burial following at the Mountain Valley Memorial Park, Big Rock, Virginia.
Pallbearers were Woody McCowan, David Roark, Tim Potter, Sheldon Matney, Jack Compton, Jeremy Ward, Tim Bane, Ricky Horn, Leon Boyd, Jason Ward, Mark Cooper, Todd Elswick, and Danny Elswick.
Honorary Pallbearers included employees of JRN Incorporated, employees of the Buchanan County Public School System, Sandy Howell, Phil Brickner, Terry Jennings, Brad Hutchinson, Greg Barnett, Shad Skeens, Jimmy Griffey, Randy Surber, Craig Viers, Chester Stiltner, Craig Stiltner, Dick Moore, and a special "Work" Mom", Debbie Follis.
A special thanks to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, Tennessee, Ingram Cancer Center, Nashville, Tennessee, and the ER and third floor staff of the Buchanan General Hospital, Grundy, Virginia.
The Virginia Funeral Home of Grundy, Virginia was proud to serve the family of Heath Bradley Harrison.