"Her children rise up and call her blessed" ~Proverbs 31:28 FRANCES LESTER EDWARDS, 76 years of age of the Grassy Fork section of Big Rock, VA, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at the Pikeville Medical Center following a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Buchanan County, she was the daughter of the late Basil and Katherine (Blair) Lester. She was a lifelong resident of Buchanan County and was a Jehovah's Witness. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a wonderful homemaker who enjoyed growing flowers, cooking and canning, buther greatest love and passion was for her family - especially her grandbabies.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57-years, Jimmy Edwards; sister, Elizabeth Owens; brothers, Estil, Carl, Albert and Elsie Lester.
Those left to cherish her memory include daughters, Kathern (Allen) Stiltner of Harman, VA, Jerri (Ricky) Grizzle of Big Rock, VA; grandchildren, Jonathan (Paige) Stiltner, Devin (Madison) Smith, Katie (Brandon) Clevinger and Jacob (Kasie Church) Grizzle; great- grandchildren, Carson and Ivy Smith, Ava and Nick Clevinger, Everly Stiltner, Abel and Eden Skeens.
Featured Local Savings
Also, survived by several nieces and nephews and special caregivers, Pam Blankenship and Luciana Blankenship.
Friends called at the Grundy Funeral Home Chapel Thursday evening at 6:00 p.m. with services at 7:00 p.m.
Funeral Services for Frances Lester Edwards were conducted Friday, May 26, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the Grundy Funeral Home Chapel with Steven T. Bowman officiating with burial following in the Edwards Family Cemetery, Big Rock, VA.
Active Pallbearers were Ricky Grizzle, Allen Stiltner, Devin Smith, Jonathan Stiltner, Jacob Grizzle and Brandon Clevinger.
Honorary Pallbearers were Tommy Riddle, Gary Wagner, Elsie Stiltner, Hospice Staff of Pikeville Medical Center, Staff of Legacy Palliative Care.
Grundy Funeral Home was honored to serve the family of Frances Lester Edwards.