Frances Lester Edwards
SYSTEM

"Her children rise up and call her blessed" ~Proverbs 31:28 FRANCES LESTER EDWARDS, 76 years of age of the Grassy Fork section of Big Rock, VA, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at the Pikeville Medical Center following a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Buchanan County, she was the daughter of the late Basil and Katherine (Blair) Lester. She was a lifelong resident of Buchanan County and was a Jehovah's Witness. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a wonderful homemaker who enjoyed growing flowers, cooking and canning, buther greatest love and passion was for her family - especially her grandbabies.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57-years, Jimmy Edwards; sister, Elizabeth Owens; brothers, Estil, Carl, Albert and Elsie Lester.

Featured Local Savings

Recommended for you