FAIRLEY BARTON, age 80 of Armada, passed away on May 13, 2023.
Fairley was born on February 10, 1943 to Tivis and Mary Barton in Vansant, Virginia. Fairley grew up in a big family, having eight other brothers and sisters, whom he loved dearly. Fairley would meet the love of his life and future bride, Nita, while attending the same school. Fairley moved from Virginia to Michigan for work with childhood friends who had also moved there for an automotive career as a fixture builder. After Nita's graduation in Virginia, they married on October 16, 1964 in Virginia. Afterwards, they settled in Michigan together. A few years later, Fairley was drafted into the Army and served in Korea where he served his country with loyalty and dedication. Together, Fairley and Nita would raise one beloved daughter, Christy. Fairley cherished the title of being a dad, and was overjoyed to become a grandfather later in his life to his loved grandchildren, Breanna and Ryan. Family truly meant the world to Fairley. In his free time, Fairley loved to travel the country visiting Civil War battlefields, was a hunter and gun enthusiast, a lover of bluegrass and country music, and an excellent maker of his very own maple syrup which won multiple awards. Fairley will be forevermissed and remembered by all who loved him.
Beloved husband of Nita Barton; loving father of Christy (Keith) Allison; proud grandfather of Breanna and Ryan Allison; cherished brother of Sherry "Ann" (Arthur) Presley, Sheila "Karen" (Ken) Breeding, Terry "Sharon" (Roger) Compton, Verlin Barton, Deidre "Jani" (Wayne) Johnson, Marty (Kim) Barton, and Jeffrey (Lisa) Barton. Fairley is also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Fairley is reunited with his parents Tivis and Mary Barton, and brother Arthur "Pee-Wee" Barton.
Burial has taken place at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Twp., Michigan.