Etta Mae Deel Powers
ETTA MAE (DEEL) POWERS, age 68 of Bee, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on March 24, 2023 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. Born in Buchanan County, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Birtie Christopher Deel and Lilly Mae Boyd Deel. She was a devout member of Splashdam Freewill Baptist Church and the Ladies Auxiliary.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Shirley Deel Jude, Betty Deel and Lucille Deel.

