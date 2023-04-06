ETTA MAE (DEEL) POWERS, age 68 of Bee, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on March 24, 2023 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. Born in Buchanan County, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Birtie Christopher Deel and Lilly Mae Boyd Deel. She was a devout member of Splashdam Freewill Baptist Church and the Ladies Auxiliary.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Shirley Deel Jude, Betty Deel and Lucille Deel.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband, Dennis Powers; sons, Brian (Sherry) Powers, Robert (Wendy) Powers, and Michael (Angie) Powers; daughter, Jennifer (Colby) Ball; sisters, Dorothy (Bill) Wintermute, Helen (Houston) Ramey, Juanita (Carl) Jackson, and Arlene Stiltner; brothers, Jerry (Joan) Deel and Glennis Deel; grandchildren who were the light of her life, Raven, Bethany, Lily, Olivia, Alex and Lucas; and several nieces and nephews.
The family received friends on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 6 p.m. at Splashdam Freewill Baptist Church. A song service and preaching followed at 7 p.m. Funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 30, at the church with Pastor Danny Sluss officiating. Burial followed the service at Mountain Valley Memorial Park in Big Rock, Virginia.