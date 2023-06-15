ETHEL MARIE HURLEY, 90 years of age, departed this life June 7, 2023 at Pikeville Medical Center. Born January 14, 1933 to Paris and Laura May, she was a lifelong resident of Buchanan County, VA.
Ethel was a member of Kelsa Freewill Baptist Church for seventy-one years, was a store owner, and a retired school teacher from Kelsa School. She was a homemaker, enjoyed spending time with her family, and always embraced them with hugs, smiles and "we love you." She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roosevelt "Dee" Hurley, July 27, 2021, brothers John Henry May, Toby May, Alfred May, Troy May, and Jimmy May; sisters Pearl Coleman, Edna Hurley, and Hazel Effler.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children Larry Hurley and wife Joyce of Hillsville, VA, Gary Hurley and wife Patricia of Hurley, VA, Sharon Hurley of Hurley, VA; grandchildren Chad Hurley and wife Dane of Hurley, VA, Christina Bullerman and husband Matthew of Hillsville, VA; great grandchildren Keisha May and husband Tyler of Pikeville, KY, Haley Bullerman of Hillsville, VA; brothers Harless May of Jacksonville, FL, Leroy May of Dugspur, VA; sister Shirley Burridge of Claypool Hill, VA; and a very special friend, James Allen Lester whom she considered family as well.
She is also survived by a host of loved ones and friends whom she deeply cherished.
Proverbs 31:10 (KJV)
"Who can find a virtuous woman? for her price is far above rubies."