Ethel Marie Hurley
ETHEL MARIE HURLEY, 90 years of age, departed this life June 7, 2023 at Pikeville Medical Center. Born January 14, 1933 to Paris and Laura May, she was a lifelong resident of Buchanan County, VA.

Ethel was a member of Kelsa Freewill Baptist Church for seventy-one years, was a store owner, and a retired school teacher from Kelsa School. She was a homemaker, enjoyed spending time with her family, and always embraced them with hugs, smiles and "we love you." She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend.

