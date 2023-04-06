Ethel Keen McClanahan
ETHEL (KEEN) MCCLANAHAN, 78 years of age of the Paw Paw section of Hurley, VA, passed away Monday, March 27, 2023, at her home following an extended illness with her family by her side. Born in Paynesville, WV, shewas the daughter of the late Lonzo and Mary Stacy Keen. She was a longtimeresident of Buchanan County and attended Kelsa Church of Christ for over50-years and was a Sunday school teacher. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother,great-grandmother and was a wonderful homemaker. She also served as a cook for P.V.Dennis Elementary and was a companion for the Buchanan County Social Services.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by herhusband, James Arvil McClanahan; children, Peggy Sue McClanahan, ChristopherJames McClanahan, and Elizabeth Ann Taylor; son-in-law, Paul Turner; infantsister, Dora Keen; infant brother, Leonard Keen; four sisters, Marie Hogston,Martha Keen, Deane Dawson and Flora McCoy; brother, Robert Keen; and grandson, WesleyRyan Taylor.

