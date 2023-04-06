ETHEL (KEEN) MCCLANAHAN, 78 years of age of the Paw Paw section of Hurley, VA, passed away Monday, March 27, 2023, at her home following an extended illness with her family by her side. Born in Paynesville, WV, shewas the daughter of the late Lonzo and Mary Stacy Keen. She was a longtimeresident of Buchanan County and attended Kelsa Church of Christ for over50-years and was a Sunday school teacher. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother,great-grandmother and was a wonderful homemaker. She also served as a cook for P.V.Dennis Elementary and was a companion for the Buchanan County Social Services.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by herhusband, James Arvil McClanahan; children, Peggy Sue McClanahan, ChristopherJames McClanahan, and Elizabeth Ann Taylor; son-in-law, Paul Turner; infantsister, Dora Keen; infant brother, Leonard Keen; four sisters, Marie Hogston,Martha Keen, Deane Dawson and Flora McCoy; brother, Robert Keen; and grandson, WesleyRyan Taylor.
Those left to cherish her memory include three sons, LeonardMcClanahan, Dallas McClanahan and Michael Anthony McClanahan; two daughters,Sandra Kay Turner and Mary Alice Lester; one sister, Betty Hibbitts:grandchildren, Sarah Jane Turner, Katrina Michelle Taylor, Buddy Lester, JamesLester, Beverly Lester, Michael McClanahan, Veronica McClanahan, MyCala McClanahanand Donald McClanahan.
Also, survived by several great-grandchildren, nieces andnephews and other family members.
Featured Local Savings
Friends called at the Kelsa Church of Christ Wednesday andThursday evenings at 6:00 p.m. with services held at 7:00 p.m.
Funeral Services for ETHEL (KEEN) MCCLANAHAN were conductedFriday, March 31, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the Kelsa Church of Christ with Hobert Kennedy,Jim Belcher and Dennis Wimmer officiating with burial following in theMcClanahan Family Cemetery at Paw Paw.
Active Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Grundy Funeral Home was honored to serve the family of ETHEL(KEEN) MCCLANAHAN.