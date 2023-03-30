EMMA JEAN (OWENS) YATES of Fayette County, Kentucky was bornon March 14th, 1936, and passed peacefully into eternity on March 22nd, 2023, eight days after celebrating her 87th birthday.
She was preceded in death by her parents, all of her brothers and sisters, many loved ones, and most significantly her beloved latehusband Billy Yates.
She is survived by sisters and brothers-in-law, her son Matthew (Laura) Yates, her granddaughters Hannah (John) Strang, Rachel Yates, Abigail (Mariano) de Silva, Lydia Yates, and Elisabeth Yates, and her greatgrandchildren Sullivan and Nora Strang.
The youngest child of Frank and Mae Owens, Emma learned to be resourceful at a young age. Growing up in rural Dickenson County, Virginia taught Emma to love the land, to rely on family, and to be grateful for the blessings she had. Emma was a hairstylist, a seamstress, a quilter, a green thumb, a wonderful cook, a quick wit, a wise confidant, a devoted wife, a loving mother and mother-in-law, and a proud grandmother and great-grandmother.
In 1953, she married Billy Yates and they moved to Detroit, Michigan where they began their family. The 1980s brought them back home to Buchanan County, Virginia, where Emma and Billy picked right back up where they left off --- creating a loving home surrounded by family where Emma always made sure to have delicious food on the table, agame of Yahtzee or Rook on hand, a pot of coffee on the counter, and plenty ofchairs in the carport for visitors to come from far and wide. Though Emma'sformal education came to a close in 9th grade, she earned her GED in 1992 andstrived to set an example for her family in every way she could.
She lovingly maintained her home until 2014, when she moved to Lexington, Kentucky to fulfill her sunset years surrounded by her son, daughter-in-law, granddaughters, and great-grandchildren.
Emma loved God, loved being a part of Colemans United Methodist Church, and loved her big, bustling family. She was sensitive, caring, meticulous, tidy, frugal, funny, nurturing, and loved by many. Proverbs 31 says, "A woman who fears the Lord is to be praised. Honor her for all that her hands have done." We honor Emma Jean Yates for a life well-lived and full of love.
A funeral service was conducted 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Colemans United Methodist Church with Darrell Davis officiating. Burial followed in the Yates Cemetery on Greenbrier Road, Haysi, Virginia. Family and friends served as pallbearers. The family received friends after 6:00 p.m. at the church on Friday, March 24,2023 where a service was held at 7 p.m. with Darrell Thacker officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haysifuneral.com. Haysi Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.