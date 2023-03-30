Emma Jean Owens Yates
EMMA JEAN (OWENS) YATES of Fayette County, Kentucky was bornon March 14th, 1936, and passed peacefully into eternity on March 22nd, 2023, eight days after celebrating her 87th birthday.

She was preceded in death by her parents, all of her brothers and sisters, many loved ones, and most significantly her beloved latehusband Billy Yates.

