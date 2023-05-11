Donald Ray Matney
DONALD RAY MATNEY, age 81, of Abingdon, Virginia entered into the arms of his Lord and Master on May 3, 2023 following a fifteen-day diagnosed battle with liver cancer. Born August 24, 1941 in Berwind, West Virginia, he was a son of the late Jessie Lee and Arminda Church Matney. He had served his country in the United States Army and National Guard and he was a member of the John Ratliff American Legion Post 164 of Grundy, Virginia. He was a devoted Christian and an Elder in the Washington County Association, having been ordained August 20, 1983. He also served as a deacon and song leader. He was employed as a coal miner for thirty- six years and a member of the United Mine Workers of America. He obtained his GED at the age of sixty-one, the day after his granddaughter graduated from high school. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife and the mother of his children, Phyllis Stacey Matney; one grandson, Christopher Thomas; one step-daughter, Sheree Coxton; four brothers, Eulice White, Truman White, Franklin White and Buford Matney; one sister, Ella Mae Terry.

