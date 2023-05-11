DONALD RAY MATNEY, age 81, of Abingdon, Virginia entered into the arms of his Lord and Master on May 3, 2023 following a fifteen-day diagnosed battle with liver cancer. Born August 24, 1941 in Berwind, West Virginia, he was a son of the late Jessie Lee and Arminda Church Matney. He had served his country in the United States Army and National Guard and he was a member of the John Ratliff American Legion Post 164 of Grundy, Virginia. He was a devoted Christian and an Elder in the Washington County Association, having been ordained August 20, 1983. He also served as a deacon and song leader. He was employed as a coal miner for thirty- six years and a member of the United Mine Workers of America. He obtained his GED at the age of sixty-one, the day after his granddaughter graduated from high school. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife and the mother of his children, Phyllis Stacey Matney; one grandson, Christopher Thomas; one step-daughter, Sheree Coxton; four brothers, Eulice White, Truman White, Franklin White and Buford Matney; one sister, Ella Mae Terry.
Those left behind to love, cherish, remember and grieve this precious man are his second wife of fifteen years, Roberta White Matney; his two daughters, Kathy Matney and Sharon (Paul) Thornsbury; one step-daughter, Lynn (Van) Lester; grandchildren, Eric (Stephanie) Matney, Erica (Chris) Visi; one step-granddaughter, Savanah (Justin) Roberts; two great-grandsons, Bryant Smith-Thomas and Peyton Smith-Thomas; two step-great-grandsons, Beaux Wyatt Lester and Mack Henry Roberts; one great-granddaughter, EmmaLynn Grace Visi; one step-great-granddaughter, Lacey Lester; four brothers, Homer (Caroline) White, Bobby (Heidi) Matney, Junior (Sharon) Matney and Paul Matney; four sisters, Leona Gibson, Yvonne Lucado, Gay Patton and Joanne Frame; several nieces, nephews and his precious fur babies, Daisy Bell, Little Bit and Bella also survive.
Funeral services were conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7, 2023 in the Honaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Grady McGlothlin and Elder Ezra Davis, Jr. officiating. UMWA Honors were conducted by the UMWA Sub-28 Chaplain Corp.
Interment followed in the Greenhills Memory Gardens at Claypool Hill, Virginia. Military Graveside Honors were conducted by members of the John Ratliff American Legion Post # 164 of Grundy, Virginia.
Pallbearers were Paul Thornsbury, Chris Visi, Eric Matney, Bryant Smith-Thomas, Van Lester, Justin Roberts, Peyton Smith-Thomas and Tony Arwood.
The family received friends after 6 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Honaker Funeral Home where an evening song service will be conducted at 7 p.m.