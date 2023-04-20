Dollie Mullins Blankenship
DOLLIE MULLINS BLANKENSHIP, age 78, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. Born in Dickenson County, she was a daughter of the late Jess and Augutha Stanley Mullins. She was a homemaker and member of Emmanuel Old Regular Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Gerald Blankenship; granddaughter, Samantha Faith Moore; brothers, Laurel and Jeff Mullins; and a sister, Gina Mullins.

