DOLLIE MULLINS BLANKENSHIP, age 78, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. Born in Dickenson County, she was a daughter of the late Jess and Augutha Stanley Mullins. She was a homemaker and member of Emmanuel Old Regular Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Gerald Blankenship; granddaughter, Samantha Faith Moore; brothers, Laurel and Jeff Mullins; and a sister, Gina Mullins.
Survivors include three daughters, Patty (Joe) Boyd of Breaks, Rhonda (Rick) Swiney of Breaks, Sandy (Rick) Salisburg of Lexington, KY; a son, Mike Blankenship (Vanessa Keen) of Breaks; sisters, Verna Deel, Trula Fleming, Ivel Blankenship, Nancy Boyd, and Cherry Martin; brothers, Willard Mullins, Carl (Gearldine) Mullins, and Clint (Lisa) Mullins; grandchildren, Tyler (Cayla) Blankenship, Brad Blankenship, Amanda (Casey) Beheler, Samuel and Thomas Moore, Austin and Nate Blankenship, Ashley Deel, and Whitney Keen; and great-grandchildren, Bryce, Sophie, Sadie, Jade, Gina, Lexie, Taegyn, Carson, Jayce, and River.
Funeral service were conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Emmanuel Old Regular Baptist Church with Elders Jim Blankenship, David O'quinn, and Eddie Newsome officiating. Burial followed in the K.S. Colley Cemetery, Breaks.
Family and friends served as pallbearers.
The family received friends after 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the church where an evening service was held at 7:00 p.m.